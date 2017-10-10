Emily Baude Stays Local with Verbal to University of Minnesota

Maplewood, Minnesota’s Emily Baude has elected to remain in-state for her collegiate swimming career; she made a verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota for 2018-19.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Minnesota next year! Go Gophers!”

Baude is a senior at North High School in St. Paul, whom she has represented at the Minnesota Girls’ Class AA State Meet in each of the last two years. At the 2016 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships last November, she finished 19th in prelims in the 100 free (53.28). The previous year she had placed 11th in the 200 free (1:55.29) and 12th in the 100 (52.91). Baude swims year-round for St. Croix Swim Club; she considers herself a mid-distance swimmer, but swims everything from the 50 to the 1650. She also enjoys the 100 fly, and swims IM as well.

Baude will suit up for the Golden Gophers with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Abbey Kilgallon, Kate Sullivan, and Kelli McCarthy. Her mother, Sarah Baude, shared an interesting tidbit with SwimSwam, “All of her high school coaches (Molly Belk, Hayley Spencer, Tess Behrens and Nathan Jobe – over the past 5 years) and and her club coach – Olga -have been Gophers as well.” [sic]

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.08

100 free – 52.91

200 free – 1:54.95

500 free – 5:14.70

100 fly – 59.67

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].