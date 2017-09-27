Kansas City Blazers’ Kate Sullivan Verbally Commits to Minnesota

Kate Sullivan from Kansas City, Missouri (aka Katherine Sullivan) has announced on social media that she verbally committed to swim at the University of Minnesota next fall. She will join Kelli McCarthy in the Golden Gophers’ class of 2022.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota. I can’t wait to be a golden gopher next year!”

Sullivan attends Notre Dame De Sion School and swims for Kansas City Blazers. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she had an outstanding long course season, ending with new PBs in the 100/200/400 free and 50/100 fly at NCSA Summer Championships, 2 weeks after improving her times in the 50/800 free at LA Invite. At NSCAs she finished 7th in the 200 free (2:03.67) and 9th in the 400 free (4:21.05). Sullivan wrapped up her short course season at Columbia Sectionals, where she was an A finalist in the 100/200/500/1000 free and 200 fly.

Top SCY events:

200 free – 1:48.13

500 free – 4:51.97

1000 free – 9:56.35

200 fly – 2:03.21

100 fly – 57.09

