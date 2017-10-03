Minnesota Scores Verbal Commitment from Abbey Kilgallon

Abbey Kilgallon from Bridgewater, New Jersey has verbally committed to swim for the University of Minnesota’s class of 2022, joining Kate Sullivan and Kelli McCarthy who have already indicated their commitment to the Golden Gophers.

“Sometimes you just gotta Gopher it! I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at University of Minnesota! I’m so excited to be apart of such an amazing program.〽️” [sic]

Kilgallon swims for Scarlet Aquatics and specializes mainly in distance freestyle. At Winter Juniors East last December she finished in the top 16 of the 1650 free with a lifetime-best 16:35.69. She also scored new PBs in the 200/500 free and 50/100/200 back. Later in the spring she updated her times in the 100/1000 free and 400 IM. She concluded long course season with best times in the 50/200/400/800/1500 free and 50/100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:35.69

1000 free – 10:14.44

500 free – 4:54.19

200 free – 1:53.90

200 back – 2:03.47

Sometimes you just gotta Gopher it! I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at University of Minnesota! I'm so excited to be apart of such an amazing program.〽️ A post shared by hi, im abbey👽 (@abblet444) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].