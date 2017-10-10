Michigan State Gets Verbal from CIF-SDS D2 Record-holder Jacob Sauter

San Diego, California-native Jacob Sauter has made a verbal commitment to Michigan State University’s class of 2022.

“As soon as I stepped on campus at Michigan State I knew I could call it home. The coaches and team are everything I could ever ask for and paired with an outstanding blend of academics and athletics, I am ecstatic to see what my future has in store for me here at MSU. Go Spartans!”

A NISCA All-American, Sauter swims for Del Norte High School and was instrumental in their 2017 CIF-San Diego Section Division II Boys’ Championship team title. He won the 500 free (4:29.76), was runner-up in the 200 free (1:39.07, or 1.7 seconds faster than in 2016 when he won the section title), he anchored the second-place 200 free relay (21.14), and led off the 400 free relay (46.68) that broke the CIF-SDS D2 record.

Sauter went on to the California State Meet and placed 10th in the 500 free with a new PB of 4:27.98, 16th in the 200 free, 7th in the 200 free relay (he split 20.91), and 9th in the 400 free relay (he led off with 46.27).

Sauter does his club swimming with Pacific Swim with whom he is a member of three San Diego-Imperial County LSC record-holding relays: 4×50 free, 4×100 free, and 4×50 medley. He competed in the 200/500 free and on four PS relays at 2016 Winter Juniors West, and again in the 200/400 free at 2017 Summer Juniors. He finished his junior year season with PBs in the SCY 50/100/200/500 free, 200 breast, and 100 fly, and the LCM 50/100 free, 200 breast, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:27.98

200 free – 1:39.07

100 free – 46.27

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].