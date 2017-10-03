Noland Deas Verbally Commits to Alabama Crimson Tide

Alpharetta, Georgia’s Noland Deas has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for 2018-19. He will join Spencer Walker, another commit to the Tide’s class of 2022.

“I am so incredibly proud to announce my commitment to The University of Alabama! The coaching staff, team, and university as a whole are really something special. I want to thank my coaches at Swim Atlanta, my family, and my teammates for helping me get to this point. Can’t wait to join and work with this awesome swim program! Roll Tide!!”

Deas is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Centennial High School in Roswell. He is an Eagle Scout and six-time individual finalist at the last three Georgia 6A state meets. At the 2017 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving Meet, he placed fifth in the 200 free (1:41.78) and fifth in the 500 free (4:37.44). His top times in those, along with other key SCY events, came out of his championship meets last winter swimming with his club team, SwimAtlanta.

At 2016 Winter Juniors East, Deas dropped 1.8 seconds in the 200 free to notch the 39th time in prelims. His best 50 and 500 times also come out of Winter Juniors. Then at the American Short Course Championship he dropped time in the 100/1650 free and 100 fly. This summer, he renewed his LCM times in the 50/100/200/400 free and 100 fly at Georgia Swimming Senior State Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 46.38

200 free – 1:39.92

500 free – 4:34.15

1000 free – 9:42.68

Proud to announce my commitment to continue my education and swimming career at THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me! #ROLLTIDE @swimswamnews A post shared by Noland Deas (@n_deas_3) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

