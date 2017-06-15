Ohio State Fills Out Combined Staff With Assistant Bryon Tansel

Ohio State has finalized its staff for the Buckeyes first season as a gender-combined program, with Bryon Tansel making the leap from LSU to an assistant post in Columbus.

Tansel was with LSU last season, but had a longer stint prior to that with Eastern Michigan University. He was an all-Summit League performer and captain at Oakland in the mid-2000s.

Ohio State just combined its men’s and women’s programs this offseason after longtime men’s head coach Bill Wadley announced his retirement. Former women’s head coach Bill Dorenkott has taken over as head coach of both programs and director of swimming and diving. The Buckeyes just hired former Indiana assistant Matt Bowe to fill what was roughly Wadley’s prior role as associate head coach on the men’s side. Here’s what the new-look OSU staff will look like next season:

Bill Dorenkott, Director of Swimming & Diving

Jordan Wolfrum, Associate Head Coach (women’s)

Matt Bowe, Associate Head Coach (men’s)

Michael Hulme, Assistant Coach

Bryan Tansel, Assistant Coach

Justin Sochor, Head Diving Coach

Here’s the full Ohio State press release:

Columbus, Ohio— Ohio State has hired Bryon Tansel to be an assistant coach, director of swimming and diving Bill Dorenkott announced Thursday. Tansel spent last season on the coaching staff at LSU after three seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University.

“I am excited to accept a position with the newly combined Ohio State Swimming & Diving program, under the leadership of Bill Dorenkott,” Tansel said. “I grew up in the Midwest and love that this opportunity brings my wife and I closer to our families. I am excited to work with a team that has a leader whose vision, values and goals align with my own, while also representing a university that blesses its programs with the resources needed to win championships. I am thankful to the coaching staff and to the athletic department for this opportunity, as the combination of the team and staff is exciting and is extremely capable of reaching great heights.”

Last season 13 members of the LSU Swimming and Diving program qualified for NCAA Championships, with an individual earning All-America status and All-SEC Freshman Team recognition as well. Tansel worked with the sprinters at LSU, and assisted his athletes to four individual school records and two varsity records in 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

“Bryon comes to Ohio State highly recommended by coaches we respect a great deal,” Dorenkott said. “He is a Midwest guy with the work ethic and values that align with our program and university.”

During his three seasons at EMU, Tansel helped the men’s program win the MAC Swimming & Diving Championship in both 2015 and 2016, while improving the women’s team from 4th in 2014 to consecutive second place finishes in 2015 and 2016. He helped lead the Eagles to 27 varsity records, 8 Mid-American Conference records, and a combined 12 individual and relay MAC Championships.

While at EMU, Tansel coached Cole Bateman to a semifinal appearance in the 200 backstroke at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials as well as three swimmers to the NCAA Championships, including freshman Delaney Duncan. Duncan became the first freshman in program history to qualify for nationals earning NCAA All-American Honorable Mention status with her 14th place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

“Bryon’s passion for the sport and desire to help young people is evident the second you meet him,” Dorenkott said. “He is a genuine person and brings great energy to the pool deck. We are beyond thrilled that he is a Buckeye.”

Tansel had year-long stints in Dallas, Texas coaching for the Dallas Mustangs Swim Team national group and the Dallas Aquatic Masters. Before that, he worked at Poseidon Swimming Inc. and volunteered for the Spiders at the University of Richmond. His first coaching job was for Silver Medal, top tier USA Swim club, Oakland Live Y’ers in Troy, Michigan.

A decorated swimmer himself, Tansel swam for Oakland University, where he was named the Summit League Swimmer of the Year in 2005 and received All-Summit League First Team honors from 2003-08. Tansel was elected team captain during his final two seasons for the Golden Grizzlies.

Tansel earned his master’s degree in sport management from EMU and graduated from Oakland University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in business management. Bryon is a native of Dundee, Mich. and has been married to Danielle Tansel as of 2010.