Longhorns Earn Verbal Pledge from Michigan’s Alex Margherio

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan’s Alex Margherio has announced via social media that he plans to swim for the University of Texas in 2018-19. He will join verbal commits Aitor Fungairino, Alex Zettle, Braden Vines, Charlie Scheinfeld, Daniel Krueger, Drew Kibler, Jason Park, and Matthew Willenbring.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Texas. #Hookem”

Margherio attends Brother Rice High School in Birmingham. He led the boys’ swimming and diving team to its fourth consecutive Michigan D1 state title at the 2017 MHSAA Boys Division I Championships last March. Margherio won the 100 back (48.46), was runner-up in the 100 fly (47.51), and contributed legs to a pair of winning relays. He split a 21.30 50 fly on the 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay in a blistering 44.44, taking them from fourth to first in four quick lengths of the pool.

Margherio does his club swimming with Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins. In April, he won a national title in the 200 medley relay at 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals. He also placed 3rd as a member of BBD’s 400 medley relay, 4th in the 100 fly, 5th in the 100 free, 5th on the 400 free relay, 8th in the 100 back, 9th on the 800 free relay, and 19th in the 50 free.

A NISCA All-American, his best SCY times are as follows:

100 back – 48.46

50 back – 22.84

100 fly – 47.51

100 free – 44.84

