SwimMAC’s Kyle Barone Verbally Commits to Georgia Tech

Kyle Barone from Cornelius, North Carolina has accorded a verbal commitment to the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2018-19 school year.

“I chose Georgia Tech because of the amazing academics and the athletic program. I felt right at home on campus and with the team and I am very excited for my next four years at Georgia Tech. Go Jackets!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Barone is a senior at Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina. He swims for SwimMAC Carolina and specializes primarily in butterfly and backstroke. At 2016 Winter Juniors East he competed in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM, reaching the C final of the 100 back and going lifetime bests in the 50/100 back. At the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup in March, he tied his best 100 back time and added new PBs in the 100 free, 50/100 fly, and 100 IM.

Barone had an impressive long-course season as well. Between Athens Sectionals and Summer Junior Nationals, he updated his LCM times in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 back – 23.10
  • 100 back – 49.41
  • 200 back – 1:49.42
  • 50 fly – 23.02
  • 100 fly – 49.15

