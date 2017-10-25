Backstroker Hannah Barker Gives Verbal Nod to Grand Canyon

Hannah Barker from Lacey, Washington has announced her intention to swim for Grand Canyon University next fall.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Grand Canyon University. I would like to thank my parents, family, friends and coaches who have supported me throughout this journey. A special thank you to Stacey, Steve and Charlie for making GCU feel like home. Lopes up!  💜”

Barker is a senior at Timberline High School. She placed sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 500 as a freshman at the 2014 WIAA 4A Girls State Swim & Dive Championships. The following year she was fourth in both the 500 free and 100 back. As a junior, Timberline competed at the 3A level and Barker placed third in the 100 back (57.42) and won the consolation final of the 200 free (1:54.75) at the 2016 3A State Meet. Barker swims year-round for King Aquatic Club. She improved in nearly every event she swam this year in both SCY and LCM, especially her backstroke and freestyle events.

Best SCY times:

  • 200 back – 2:02.54
  • 100 back – 57.42
  • 50 back – 27.55
  • 500 free – 5:03.13
  • 1650 free – 17:35.05
  • 400 IM – 4:35.43

