Australian SC Championships: Day 1 Prelims Recap

2017 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 26th – Saturday, October 28th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

SCM

Heats 11am local (9pm night before EST)/Finals 7pm local (5am EST)

The morning session on day 1 of the Australian Short Course Championships featured 17 events, including finals for men’s 50 back and 50 breast, the women’s 50 fly, and the men’s and women’s multi-class 50 breast and 400 free.

Multi-class races feature swimmers with a range of disabilities competing in the same race against the World Records for their individual classifications. Thus, it is not always the objectively fastest swimmer who wins the race — it is the one who is closest to his or her classification’s World Record.

To no one’s surprise, Australian record holder Cate Campbell topped the women’s 100 free, followed closely by her sister, Bronte Campbell. The duo were the only swimmers under the :53 mark, going 52.19 and 52.88 respectively. In third was 18-year-old Shayna Jack, who posted a 53.45. Also of note was Emma McKeon in fourth, going 53.50. In his first race at a high-profile meet following his decision to withdraw from Worlds due to a heart condition, 19-year-old Kyle Chalmers posted the top men’s time in 48.21. He was followed by 27-year-olds Travis Mahoney and Andrew Abood, who went 48.5 and 48.66, respectively.

Other prelims highlights:

David McKeon posted the top qualifying time heading into the men’s 400 free finals, going 3:45.33.

posted the top qualifying time heading into the men’s 400 free finals, going 3:45.33. In the women’s 200 back, Sian Whittaker out-swam recent World Champion Emily Seebohm , going 2:06.71 and 2:08.81, respectively.

out-swam recent World Champion , going 2:06.71 and 2:08.81, respectively. Ruta Meilutyte went 1:06.25 to grab the top spot in the women’s 100 breast.

went 1:06.25 to grab the top spot in the women’s 100 breast. Blair Evans‘ 4:38.61 will be the top time going into the night session of the 400 IM, followed by Emily Seebohm in 4:41.34.

Final swims:

21-year-old S14 swimmer Mitchell Kilduff nabbed the win in the men’s multi-class 400 free, dropping of 11 seconds to finish in 4:06.46. On the women’s side. 23-year old Monique Murphy , who swims in the S10 class, went 4:35.56 for the win .

nabbed the win in the men’s multi-class 400 free, dropping of 11 seconds to finish in 4:06.46. On the women’s side. 23-year old , who swims in the S10 class, went 4:35.56 for the win In the men’s 50 back final, Bobby Hurley took first in 24.02, followed by Joshua Beaver in 24.56 and David Morgan in 24.64.

took first in 24.02, followed by in 24.56 and in 24.64. Cate Campbell took gold in the women’s 50 fly, going 25.56. She was followed by Emma McKeon in 26.14 and Gemma Cooney in 26.65.

took gold in the women’s 50 fly, going 25.56. She was followed by in 26.14 and Gemma Cooney in 26.65. Grayson Bell won the men’s 50 breast in 27.03, followed by James McKechnie in 27.08 and Samuel Williamson in 27.30.

won the men’s 50 breast in 27.03, followed by in 27.08 and in 27.30. 30-year-old SB7 swimmer Matthew Levy went 36.77 to take gold in the men’s multi-class 50 breast, followed by SB9 swimmer Matthew War in 31.00 and SB13 swimmer Liam Bekric in 31.21.

went 36.77 to take gold in the men’s multi-class 50 breast, followed by SB9 swimmer in 31.00 and SB13 swimmer in 31.21. In the women’s multi-class 50 breast, 17-year-old Ashley Van Rijswijk was golden in 37.89. She was followed by Jamie-Lee Getson (SB 1 class) in 37.97 and Maddyson Lloyd (SB8 class) in 40.05

Day 1 finals kick off at 6 p.m. local time.