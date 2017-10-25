Bowling Green Reels In Verbal from Legacy Falcon Stephanie Schoenlein

Mason, Ohio’s Stephanie Schoenlein has sent a verbal commitment to in-state Bowling Green State University for 2018-19, becoming the second generation in her family to swim for the Falcons. Her mother Trish Schoenlein, who grew up swimming on Sycamore Flying Fish, was a four-year scholarship swimmer at Bowling Green. She now coaches at Mason Manta Rays.

Schoenlein is a senior at Mason High School and swims for Mason Manta Rays. She swam the 100/200 freestyles at Districts and clocked lifetime bests in both. At 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup she finaled in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back, earning new PBs in the 50 free and 100 back. She had an outstanding long-course season, updating her LCM times in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:53.88

100 free – 53.34

50 free – 24.72

100 back – 59.36

200 IM – 2:12.99

Lifelong RAY Stephanie Schoenlein gives verbal commitment to Bowling Green State University! Follows in footsteps of mom (Coach Trish) 🔶🔶🔶 pic.twitter.com/iMzrPar947 — Mason Manta Rays (@RAYSswimming) October 18, 2017

