Bowling Green Reels In Verbal from Legacy Falcon Stephanie Schoenlein

Mason, Ohio’s Stephanie Schoenlein has sent a verbal commitment to in-state Bowling Green State University for 2018-19, becoming the second generation in her family to swim for the Falcons. Her mother Trish Schoenlein, who grew up swimming on Sycamore Flying Fish, was a four-year scholarship swimmer at Bowling Green. She now coaches at Mason Manta Rays.

Schoenlein is a senior at Mason High School and swims for Mason Manta Rays. She swam the 100/200 freestyles at Districts and clocked lifetime bests in both. At 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup she finaled in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back, earning new PBs in the 50 free and 100 back. She had an outstanding long-course season, updating her LCM times in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

  • 200 free – 1:53.88
  • 100 free – 53.34
  • 50 free – 24.72
  • 100 back – 59.36
  • 200 IM – 2:12.99

