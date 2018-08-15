WATCH: Cody Miller Discusses Nationals & Knee Injury (Vlog)

Below, check out Olympic medalist Cody Miller‘s recent vlog, where he shares his thoughts following a disappointing 5th place finish in the 100 breast at U.S. Nationals last month.

Following a successful past several years, which included a bronze medal in the 100 breast and gold medal in the 4×100 medley relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Miller was poised to retain his spot as a top 2 breaststroker in the United States and one of the best in the world.

During the 2018 long course season, the the 26 year-old Indiana University grad was consistent – going 1:00 high to 1:01 mid at every TYR Pro Swim Series meet he competed in. Those times were a little off his average in-season times from 2016 and 2017, but hardly enough to notice. There was nothing to suggest Miller was off his A-game, until some small warning lights went off when he no-showed the Pro Swim Series meet at Columbus, in spite of it being a short trip from Bloomington.

In spite of a relatively-normal year to that point, at Nationals he placed 5th with a time of 59.77 – 9 tenths slower than his lifetime best (58.87, 2016 Olympics). Objectively, while that time wasn’t his best it wasn’t necessarily bad either. But, it wasn’t enough to overcome a tight field with Michael Andrew (59.38), Andrew Wilson (59.43), Devon Nowicki (59.48), and American Record holder Kevin Cordes (59.72). With that result, Miller missed qualifying for both the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team and 2019 World Championships team, though right now he appears in line for the Pan American Games next summer.

In the vlog above, Miller discusses the following topics: