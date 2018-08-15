FIU Earns Verbal Commitment from Lamija Medošević

Lamija Medošević, who hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina, will swim for Florida International University in the fall. She focuses mainly on sprint free (50/100 with some 200 thrown in) but also competes in 100 IM and 200 IM.

“I’m very excited about going to [FIU] and I believe it is the best choice for me. I’m very interested in computer science and I would like to study it. I’m the only one in my family that swims and I’m really glad that I do because I met so many new people and friends all around the world and I hope that in my new team I’ll find that.”

Medosevic swims for GKVS Sarajevo under coach Igor Bilas. Over the last three years she has represented her country at European Junior Championships, FINA Junior World Championships, and European Short Course Championships.

Times LCM (converted to SCY):

50m Free – 26.55 (23.19)

100m Free – 57.17 (50.06)

Times SCM (converted to SCY):

50m Free – 25.97 (23.39)

100m Free – 56.14 (50.57)

200m Free – 2:02.7 (1:50.54)