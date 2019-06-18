Caeleb Dressel & Simone Manuel Absent From Any ISL Roster

After formally announcing four of its inaugural season rosters last week, the International Swimming League (ISL) held a press conference this afternoon to announce rosters for the final four teams – New York (NY) Breakers, Los Angeles (LA) Current, Team Iron, and London Roar.

While portions of the European rosters (Team Iron and London Roar) may have already been public knowledge from one-by-one announcements via social media posts, today’s announcement rounds out the rosters.

The majority of swimming stars from around the world have signed with a team; however, there are still several who have not – for unknown reasons that will vary from individual to individual. Most notably on the United States’ side, 2016 Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel are absent from any roster as of today. That’s not to say that either of them, or any of the athletes listed below, will not have the opportunity in the future to sign with a team.

Other notable absentees from the United States include: Gunnar Bentz, Conor Dwyer, Robert Howard, Tate Jackson, Allison Schmitt, Micah Sumrall, and Dana Vollmer among others.

Other notable international absentees include: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), James Wilby (GBR), Bruno Fratus (BRA), Mehdy Metella (FRA), Piero Codia (ITA), Andrii Govorov (UKR), Tamas Kenderesi (HUN), Mack Horton (AUS), Grant Irvine (AUS), Bradley Woodward (AUS), Josh Beaver (AUS), Shane Ryan (IRE), Pernille Blume (DEN), Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), Erin Gallagher (RSA), and Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) among others.

As a reminder, the ISL format will be in short course meters (SCM) and will not include distance events (400 IM, 800/1,500 free), thus explaining the absence of an abundance of distance swimmers not as well-suited to the format.