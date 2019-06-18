Live Updates: ISL Press Conference, U.S. Roster Reveal Part 2

Today at noon (U.S. Eastern Time), the International Swimming League will hold a press conference announcing rosters for the second half of its 8 inaugural franchises. Two more American teams as well as two European teams will be announced today. As the European teams have been revealing signed athletes one-by-one on social media, portions of their rosters may already be public knowledge.

Group A: Announced 6/11/2019

Cali Condors

DC Trident

AquaCenturions

Energy Standard

Group B: Announced 6/18/2019

LA Current

New York Breakers

Team Iron

London Roar

Live Updates

12:00 PM: Ali Khan, CEO of the International Swimming League, gives a brief statement about the progress the ISL has made and the ISL’s plans to usher in the greatest entertainment possible for fans of swimming. “Changing the sport for the better,” by bringing together more athletes and fans than ever before.

LA Current GM Lenny Krazelburg mentions that he has always performed well under pressure, and is excited to take the ISL forward. Krazelburg introduces LA Current team members and leaders Ryan Murphy and Kathleen Baker.

GM of London Roar Rob Woodhouse expressed excitement for bringing in NCAA star swimmers Vini Lanza and Sydney Pickrem. Pickrem stated that she was “nervous leaving the NCAA and the team atmosphere,” but excited for the teams the ISL has put together.

12:12 PM: The New York Breakers are given the mic. GM Tina Andrew introduces Lia Neal, who states that she is “proud to be a part of the fruitions and beginnings of this ISL league (sic).” Neal further went on to say that she believes the ISL will help to bring swimming more into the mainstream alongside the NFL and NBA, saying that she believes “swimmers will get the recognition they deserve.” Furthermore, Neal spoke of the difficulties of swimming professionally: “To continue to do it into a profession career is hard to do alone,” but with the ISL and having distinct teams, it will make the sport more fun.

In his first statement, co-captain of the New York Breakers Michael Andrew stated excitement to “bring in an audience that never new how exciting swimming could be,” and continued to say swimming will be “bold” in the ISL style of competition. “ISL is going a very untradional (sic) path,” stated Andrew.

Before signing off, Tina Andrew said of the New York Breakers: “We have a bunch of dark horses and sleeping giants,” and they are are excited for the fall.

12:17 PM: Alia Atkinson of Team Iron stated that she is “super excited to be part of a relay,” since Team Jamaica has not had an internationally-competitive relay for Atkinson to be a part of

12:25 PM: Q&A Opens:

What’s the significance of giving the American teams geographic designations when most of them will not be competing in those locations?

CEO Ali Khan replied, stating that the ISL will attempt to emulate club swimming and creating a team environment. “One of the things which is important to highlight here this is about clubs competing and emulating team events.”

When asked about prize money, Khan mentioned there is appearance money, prize money, and monies that are shared with the entire league. He also stated that there is no gender discrepancy in pay, and that is is solely based on performance.

Full Group B Rosters:

LA Current:

Kathleen Baker

Amy Bilquist

Michael Chadwick

Dylan Carter

Jhennifer Conceição

Jack Conger

Ella Eastin

Béryl Gastaldello

Margo Geer

Matt Grevers

Ryan Held

Chase Kalisz

Annie Lazor

Will Licon

Felipe Lima

Katie McLaughlin

Andi Murez

Ryan Murphy

Farida Osman

Blake Pieroni

Josh Prenot

Andrew Seliskar

Tom Shields

Leah Smith

Kendall Stewart

Aly Tetzloff

New York Breakers:

Michael Andrew

Haley Black

Marcelo Chierighini

Mark Darragh

João de Lucca

Ali DeLoof

Catie DeLoof

Gabby DeLoof

Emily Escobedo

Reva Foos

Jonathan Gomez

Lara Grangeon

Marco Koch

Marius Kusch

Breeja Larson

Clyde Lewis

Jack McLoughlin

Lia Neal

Emily Overholt

Jacob Pebley

Christopher Reid

Pedro Spajari

Brad Tandy

Alys Thomas

Markus Thormeyer

Madison Wilson

Team Iron:

Veronika Andrusenko

Alia Atkinson

Ajna Késely

Kim Busch

Kimberly Buys

Henrik Christiansen

Dávid Verrasztó

Jérémy Desplanches

Dominik Kozma

Robert Glinta

Maddie Groves

Katinka Hosszú

Kristóf Milák

Ranomi Kromowidjojo

Jenna Laukkanen

Fanny Lecluyse

Vladimir Morozov

Mie Nielsen

Peter John Stevens

Sebastian Szabo

Pieter Timmers

Kira Toussaint

Jessica Vall

Zsuzsanna Jakabos

London Roar: