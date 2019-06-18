Live Updates: ISL Press Conference, U.S. Roster Reveal Part 2

Today at noon (U.S. Eastern Time), the International Swimming League will hold a press conference announcing rosters for the second half of its 8 inaugural franchises. Two more American teams as well as two European teams will be announced today. As the European teams have been revealing signed athletes one-by-one on social media, portions of their rosters may already be public knowledge.
Group A: Announced 6/11/2019
- Cali Condors
- DC Trident
- AquaCenturions
- Energy Standard
Group B: Announced 6/18/2019
- LA Current
- New York Breakers
- Team Iron
- London Roar
Live Updates
12:00 PM: Ali Khan, CEO of the International Swimming League, gives a brief statement about the progress the ISL has made and the ISL’s plans to usher in the greatest entertainment possible for fans of swimming. “Changing the sport for the better,” by bringing together more athletes and fans than ever before.
LA Current GM Lenny Krazelburg mentions that he has always performed well under pressure, and is excited to take the ISL forward. Krazelburg introduces LA Current team members and leaders Ryan Murphy and Kathleen Baker.
GM of London Roar Rob Woodhouse expressed excitement for bringing in NCAA star swimmers Vini Lanza and Sydney Pickrem. Pickrem stated that she was “nervous leaving the NCAA and the team atmosphere,” but excited for the teams the ISL has put together.
12:12 PM: The New York Breakers are given the mic. GM Tina Andrew introduces Lia Neal, who states that she is “proud to be a part of the fruitions and beginnings of this ISL league (sic).” Neal further went on to say that she believes the ISL will help to bring swimming more into the mainstream alongside the NFL and NBA, saying that she believes “swimmers will get the recognition they deserve.” Furthermore, Neal spoke of the difficulties of swimming professionally: “To continue to do it into a profession career is hard to do alone,” but with the ISL and having distinct teams, it will make the sport more fun.
In his first statement, co-captain of the New York Breakers Michael Andrew stated excitement to “bring in an audience that never new how exciting swimming could be,” and continued to say swimming will be “bold” in the ISL style of competition. “ISL is going a very untradional (sic) path,” stated Andrew.
Before signing off, Tina Andrew said of the New York Breakers: “We have a bunch of dark horses and sleeping giants,” and they are are excited for the fall.
12:17 PM: Alia Atkinson of Team Iron stated that she is “super excited to be part of a relay,” since Team Jamaica has not had an internationally-competitive relay for Atkinson to be a part of
12:25 PM: Q&A Opens:
What’s the significance of giving the American teams geographic designations when most of them will not be competing in those locations?
CEO Ali Khan replied, stating that the ISL will attempt to emulate club swimming and creating a team environment. “One of the things which is important to highlight here this is about clubs competing and emulating team events.”
When asked about prize money, Khan mentioned there is appearance money, prize money, and monies that are shared with the entire league. He also stated that there is no gender discrepancy in pay, and that is is solely based on performance.
Full Group B Rosters:
LA Current:
- Kathleen Baker
- Amy Bilquist
- Michael Chadwick
- Dylan Carter
- Jhennifer Conceição
- Jack Conger
- Ella Eastin
- Béryl Gastaldello
- Margo Geer
- Matt Grevers
- Ryan Held
- Chase Kalisz
- Annie Lazor
- Will Licon
- Felipe Lima
- Katie McLaughlin
- Andi Murez
- Ryan Murphy
- Farida Osman
- Blake Pieroni
- Josh Prenot
- Andrew Seliskar
- Tom Shields
- Leah Smith
- Kendall Stewart
- Aly Tetzloff
New York Breakers:
- Michael Andrew
- Haley Black
- Marcelo Chierighini
- Mark Darragh
- João de Lucca
- Ali DeLoof
- Catie DeLoof
- Gabby DeLoof
- Emily Escobedo
- Reva Foos
- Jonathan Gomez
- Lara Grangeon
- Marco Koch
- Marius Kusch
- Breeja Larson
- Clyde Lewis
- Jack McLoughlin
- Lia Neal
- Emily Overholt
- Jacob Pebley
- Christopher Reid
- Pedro Spajari
- Brad Tandy
- Alys Thomas
- Markus Thormeyer
- Madison Wilson
Team Iron:
- Veronika Andrusenko
- Alia Atkinson
- Ajna Késely
- Kim Busch
- Kimberly Buys
- Henrik Christiansen
- Dávid Verrasztó
- Jérémy Desplanches
- Dominik Kozma
- Robert Glinta
- Maddie Groves
- Katinka Hosszú
- Kristóf Milák
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo
- Jenna Laukkanen
- Fanny Lecluyse
- Vladimir Morozov
- Mie Nielsen
- Peter John Stevens
- Sebastian Szabo
- Pieter Timmers
- Kira Toussaint
- Jessica Vall
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos
London Roar:
- Minna Atherton
- Holly Barratt
- Mireia Belmonte
- Péter Bernek
- Cate Campbell
- Kyle Chalmers
- Christian Diener
- Alex Graham
- Guilherme Guido
- James Guy
- Jess Hansen
- Holly Hibbott
- Bolgárka Kapás
- Yuri Kisil
- Finlay Knox
- Vini Lanza
- Cam McEvoy
- Emma McKeon
- Taylor McKeown
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
- Jeanette Ottesen
- Adam Peaty
- Sydney Pickrem
- Kirill Prigoda
- Duncan Scott
- Sarah Vasey
- Marie Wattel
- Matt Wilson
- Elijah Winnington
