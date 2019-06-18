2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Emerging Men Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

We’ve been working our way through the world rankings impact the recently-concluded Australian World Swimming Trials have had, including isolating the elite men and elite women in particular. Now let’s take a look at any movers and shakers in the 18&U category for Australia as a result of performances rendered at the biggest domestic meet of the year.

Aussie age groupers Thomas Neill, Mitchell Tinsley, Thomas Hauck, Joshua Edwards-Smith, Alexander Grant and Brendon Smith all did major damage to the 18&U boards with their stellar outings in Brisbane.

For Neill, perhaps the most eye-catching swim from the Rackley 17-year-old came in his 400m free, where he dipped under the 3:50 barrier for the first time of his young career. The emerging freestyler was 3:55.52 in March, which he dropped down to 3:50.99 to take gold at the Australian Age Championships just a month later. His time of 3:49.98 from the men’s open final in Brisbane made him the 6th fastest 17-year-old Aussie ever in the 400m free.

Hauck managed to dip under the 2:00 threshold for the first time of his career in the men’s 200m back, touching in a remarkable 4th place at just 16 years of age. Prior to Brisbane, his fastest was the 2:00.00 notched at Aussie Age Championships.

As for Tinsley, the 18-year-old Chandler man made waves in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, following in the footsteps of Jack McLoughlin who rattled the senior world rankings in both of those events, along with the 400m free.

18&U World Rankings Showing Times from Aussie World Trials

400 Freestyle LCM Male

1 3:49.27 Djakovic, Antonio SUI Langbahn-Schweizermeisterschaft Uster 03/21/2019

2 3:49.98 NEILL, THOMAS AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

3 3:51.46 Sartori, Murilo Setin BRA CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO 04/21/2019 ABSOLUTO DE NATACAO RIO DE JANEIRO

4 3:51.73 Kroon, Luc NED 2019 Swim Cup Eindhoven Eindhoven NED 04/12/2019

5 3:52.30 Maertens, Lukas GER 19. Schwimmfest des SV Halle Halle 03/23/2019

800 Freestyle LCM Male

1 7:52.04 Egorov, Aleksandr RUS 2019 Russian Champs Moscow RUS 04/08/2019

2 7:53.75 Grgic, Franko CRO Susret Reprezentacija CRO-SLO-SRB- 03/23/2019 BIH Zagreb CRO

3 8:00.32 CAMBLONG, Tomy-Lee FRA Championnats de France Juniors Dunkerke FRA 03/17/2019

4 8:01.20 Bell, William GBR 2019 British Champs Glasgow GBR 04/16/2019

5 8:06.53 Hafnaoui, Ahmed Ayoub TUN Meeting International FFN Golden Tour 02/10/2019

6 8:06.73 Kim, Woo Min KOR 2019 Korean National Trials 1 Gimcheon KOR 03/01/2019

7 8:07.28 Plattel, Lleyton USA 2019 Swim Cup Eindhoven Eindhoven NED 04/12/2019

8 8:08.09 TINSLEY, MITCHELL AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

9 8:09.14 GRANT, ALEXANDER AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

1500 Freestyle LCM Male

1 14:56.55 Grgic, Franko CRO 2019 Croatian Champs Pula CRO 03/16/2019

2 15:20.46 Plattel, Lleyton USA 2019 Swim Cup Eindhoven Eindhoven NED 04/12/2019

3 15:21.83 Bell, William GBR 2019 British Champs Glasgow GBR 04/16/2019

4 15:22.81 CAMBLONG, Tomy-Lee FRA Championnats de France Juniors Dunkerke FRA 03/13/2019

5 15:23.30 FARGEOT, Thomas FRA Championnats de France Juniors Dunkerke FRA 03/13/2019

6 15:25.21 VANDEVELDE, Alexis FRA Championnats de France Juniors Dunkerke FRA 03/13/2019

7 15:27.62 McGillivray, Michal CAN 2019 Canadian Trials Toronto CAN 04/03/2019

8 15:33.71 TINSLEY, MITCHELL AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

9 15:37.94 Mitchell, Jake USA 2019 IN Speedo Sectionals Indianapolis 03/28/2019

10 15:38.38 Grimes, Sawyer USA 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series #5 Clovis Fresno USA 06/15/2019

200 Backstroke LCM Male

1 1:58.07 Pratt, Cole CAN 2019 Canadian Trials Toronto CAN 04/03/2019

2 1:58.88 Foster, Carson USA 2019 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Barcelona ESP 06/15/2019

3 1:59.20 Davis, Wyatt USA 2019 IN Speedo Sectionals Indianapolis 03/28/2019

4 1:59.30 HAUCK, THOMAS AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

5 2:00.10 Maertens, Lukas GER 19. Schwimmfest des SV Halle Halle 03/24/2019

6 2:00.54 Grum, Ian USA 2019 Mel Zajac Jr International Vancouver CAN 05/24/2019

7 2:00.76 EDWARDS-SMITH, JOSHUA AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

8 2:00.78 Pavlidi, Arijus LTU 55th Malaysia Invitational AG 03/08/2019

200 Individual Medley LCM Male

1 2:00.12 Urlando, Luca USA 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series #5 Clovis Fresno USA 06/15/2019

2 2:00.13 Foster, Carson USA 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series #1 Knoxville USA – 01/12/2019

3 2:00.83 Bidard, Clement FRA Championnats de France Juniors Dunkerke FRA 03/17/2019

4 2:01.22 MARCHAND, Leon FRA 2019 British Champs Glasgow GBR 04/16/2019

5 2:01.51 Pratt, Cole CAN 2019 Canadian Trials Toronto CAN 04/03/2019

6 2:02.78 SMITH BRENDON AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019

7 2:03.32 Burdisso, Federico ITA 52e CIG Challenge International de 01/19/2019

400 Individual Medley LCM Male

1 4:15.18 Foster, Carson USA 2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet Canet FRA 06/11/2019

2 4:19.34 Hutchison, Charlie GBR 2019 British Champs Glasgow GBR 04/16/2019

3 4:19.41 MARCHAND, Leon FRA 2019 French Elite Champs Rennes FRA 04/16/2019

4 4:21.49 Vargas, Kevin USA 2019 IN Speedo Sectionals Indianapolis 03/29/2019

5 4:21.52 HAUCK, THOMAS AUS 2019 AUS World Champ Trials Brisbane AUS 06/09/2019