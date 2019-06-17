Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Elite Men Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

  • Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • LCM
  • Live Results

We’re delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials by looking at the elite gentlemen from the competition who made an impact in the top 10 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.

All told after the 6-day affair in Brisbane, just 6 men inserted themselves onto the list top 10 performers of the season based on performances at the Aussie World Trials.

The grouping was led by St. Peters Western’s Mitch Larkin and SOSC’s Jack McLoughlin, who powered their way to 3 top 10-times each, with Larkin taking over the throne of the rankings in the 200m IM. Larkin’s backstroke performances also now position the 25-year-old as #2 in the world.

For McLoughlin, the man was unstoppable across the mid-distance freestyle races, taking the 400m, 800m and 1500m in style to break into the top 10 in each.

David Morgan made headway in both the 100m and 200m fly events, while Kyle Chalmers‘ impressive 100m and 200m swims now check-in among the top 10 in the world. His 100m free of 47.35 sits #1 in the entire world 5 weeks out from Gwangju.

Based on the fact that the men’s 100m breaststroke saw just one man break the minute barrier in Mathew Wilson’s 59.78, along with the fact that even Chalmers didn’t crack 22 seconds in the men’s 50m free, there is still work to be done on the part of the green and gold to ensure they’re competitive on all fronts.

Here are the current world rankings for each event in which an Aussie made an impact at the Aussie World Trials. You may notice other Australians already on the rankings board and not specifically pointed out, such as Elijah Winnington in the men’s 200m free, but those non-mentioned performances took place outside of the World Trials meet.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

Kyle AUS
CHALMERS
06/12
47.35
2Vladislav
GRINEV		RUS47.4304/09
3Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI		BRA47.6804/18
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA47.8605/19
5Duncan
SCOTT		GBR47.8704/18
View Top 29»
  • Men’s 200 Free – #7 Kyle Chalmers, 1:45.76; #9 Clyde Lewis, 1:45.88

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE

MartinRUS
MALYUTIN
04/12
1.45.46
2Fernando
SCHEFFER		BRA1.45.5112/21
3Danas
RAPSYS		LTU1.45.5605/31
4Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1.45.6304/21
4Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO		JPN1.45.6304/04
6Sun
YANG		CHN1.45.7303/26
7Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS1.45.7606/10
8Dominik
KOZMA		HUN1.45.7703/30
9Clyde
LEWIS		AUS1.45.8806/10
10Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS1.46.13 *WJR12/18
View Top 32»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 400 FREE

SunCHN
YANG
04/28
3.42.75
2Gabriele
DETTI		ITA3.43.3604/02
2Danas
RAPSYS		LTU3.43.3605/12
4Jack
McLOUGHLIN		AUS3.44.3406/09
5Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS3.44.6804/07
View Top 28»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 800 FREE

MykhaloUKR
Romanchuk
04/15
7:42.49
2Fabian
Wellbrock		GER7:43.0304/15
3Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN		NOR7.45.1104/15
4Gabriele
DETTI		ITA7.43.8304/04
5Gregorio
PALTRINIERI		ITA7.45.3504/04
6David
AUBREY		FRA7.46.3004/20
7Jack
McLOUGHLIN		AUS7.46.7906/11
8Domenico
ACERENZA		ITA7.47.2004/04
9Sun
YANG		CHN7.48.0303/27
10Anton
IPSEN		DEN7.49.6404/08
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE

GregorioITA
PALTRINIERI
04/06
14.38.34
2Florian
WELLBROCK		GER14.42.9104/13
3Daniel
JERVIS		GBR14.46.5104/18
4Jan
MICKA		CZE14.48.5204/13
5Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN		NOR14.49.6704/13
6Jack
McLOUGHLIN		AUS14.52.8306/13
7David
AUBRY		FRA14.54.4204/16
8Sun
YANG		CHN14.55.0003/31
9Alexander
NORGAARD		DEN14.55.5604/09
10Franko
Grgić		CRO14:56.5503/16
View Top 27»
  • Men’s 100 Fly – #8 David Morgan & Matthew Temple (51.47)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY

MehdyFRA
METELLA
04/21
50.85
2Andrei
MINAKOV		RUS51.1210/09
3Chad
LE CLOS		RSA51.2505/12
4Sebastian
SABO		SRB51.3403/30
5Marius
KUSCH		GER51.3503/09
6Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA51.4105/17
7Naoki
MIZUNUMA		JPN51.4304/08
8David
MORGAN		AUS51.4706/14
8Matthew
TEMPLE		AUS51.4706/14
10Kristof
MILAK		HUN51.5010/09
View Top 33»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FLY

KristofHUN
MILAK
03/27
1.53.19
2Tamas
KENDERESI		HUN1.53.4203/27
3Gianluca
URLANDO		USA1:53.8406/14
4Daiya
SETO		JPN1.54.4404/05
5Federico
BURDISSO		ITA1.54.6404/02
6David
MORGAN		AUS1.55.2606/11
7Masato
SAKAI		JPN1:55.4005/11
8Gianluca
URLANDO		USA1.55.7602/28
9Laszlo
CSEH		HUN1.55.8103/27
10Denys
KESIL		UKR1.55.8910/12
View Top 33»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BACK

JiayuCHN
XU
03/26
52.27
2Mitchell
LARKIN		AUS52.3806/10
3Evgeny
RYLOV		RUS52.8105/11
4Ryan
MURPHY		USA52.9905/31
5Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS53.0304/09
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BACK

EvgenyRUS
RYLOV
04/11
1.54.00
2Mitchell
LARKIN		AUS1.55.0306/13
3Jiayu
XU		CHN1.55.2404/27
4Ryosuke
IRIE		JPN1.55.7904/07
5Luke
GREENBANK		GBR1.55.8904/21
View Top 29»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM

MitchellAUS
LARKIN
06/12
1.55.72
2Duncan
Scott		GBR1.56.6504/20
3Shun
WANG		CHN1.56.6603/28
4Daiya
SETO		JPN1.56.6904/06
5Jeremy
DESPLANCHES		SUI1.56.8904/19
View Top 27»

Swimmerj

USA’s only top 10 200 fly won’t be swimming at worlds😩

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
N80

Neither will Cody Miller or Annie Lazor. The qualification process needs to change

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

In order to send the best possible athletes to worlds and to make sure that there is as little lag as possible between qualification and participation, I think we should move 2023 USA Nationals to Doha. Swim prelims for that days events at 1 AM, finals at 5 AM, and then we can make sure we have the best people ready for their events at 10 AM.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 seconds ago
Horninco

He was a year late

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago

