2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Elite Men Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
We’re delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials by looking at the elite gentlemen from the competition who made an impact in the top 10 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.
All told after the 6-day affair in Brisbane, just 6 men inserted themselves onto the list top 10 performers of the season based on performances at the Aussie World Trials.
The grouping was led by St. Peters Western’s Mitch Larkin and SOSC’s Jack McLoughlin, who powered their way to 3 top 10-times each, with Larkin taking over the throne of the rankings in the 200m IM. Larkin’s backstroke performances also now position the 25-year-old as #2 in the world.
For McLoughlin, the man was unstoppable across the mid-distance freestyle races, taking the 400m, 800m and 1500m in style to break into the top 10 in each.
David Morgan made headway in both the 100m and 200m fly events, while Kyle Chalmers‘ impressive 100m and 200m swims now check-in among the top 10 in the world. His 100m free of 47.35 sits #1 in the entire world 5 weeks out from Gwangju.
Based on the fact that the men’s 100m breaststroke saw just one man break the minute barrier in Mathew Wilson’s 59.78, along with the fact that even Chalmers didn’t crack 22 seconds in the men’s 50m free, there is still work to be done on the part of the green and gold to ensure they’re competitive on all fronts.
Here are the current world rankings for each event in which an Aussie made an impact at the Aussie World Trials. You may notice other Australians already on the rankings board and not specifically pointed out, such as Elijah Winnington in the men’s 200m free, but those non-mentioned performances took place outside of the World Trials meet.
- Men’s 100 Free – #1 Kyle Chalmers, 47.35
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE
CHALMERS
47.35
|2
|Vladislav
GRINEV
|RUS
|47.43
|04/09
|3
|Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI
|BRA
|47.68
|04/18
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|47.86
|05/19
|5
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|47.87
|04/18
- Men’s 200 Free – #7 Kyle Chalmers, 1:45.76; #9 Clyde Lewis, 1:45.88
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE
MALYUTIN
1.45.46
|2
|Fernando
SCHEFFER
|BRA
|1.45.51
|12/21
|3
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|1.45.56
|05/31
|4
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1.45.63
|04/21
|4
|Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|1.45.63
|04/04
|6
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|1.45.73
|03/26
|7
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|1.45.76
|06/10
|8
|Dominik
KOZMA
|HUN
|1.45.77
|03/30
|9
|Clyde
LEWIS
|AUS
|1.45.88
|06/10
|10
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|1.46.13 *WJR
|12/18
- Men’s 400 Free – #4 Jack McLoughlin, 3:44.34
2018-2019 LCM MEN 400 FREE
YANG
3.42.75
|2
|Gabriele
DETTI
|ITA
|3.43.36
|04/02
|2
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|3.43.36
|05/12
|4
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|3.44.34
|06/09
|5
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|3.44.68
|04/07
- Men’s 800 Free – #7 Jack McLoughlin, 7:46.79
2018-2019 LCM MEN 800 FREE
Romanchuk
7:42.49
|2
|Fabian
Wellbrock
|GER
|7:43.03
|04/15
|3
|Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN
|NOR
|7.45.11
|04/15
|4
|Gabriele
DETTI
|ITA
|7.43.83
|04/04
|5
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|ITA
|7.45.35
|04/04
|6
|David
AUBREY
|FRA
|7.46.30
|04/20
|7
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|7.46.79
|06/11
|8
|Domenico
ACERENZA
|ITA
|7.47.20
|04/04
|9
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|7.48.03
|03/27
|10
|Anton
IPSEN
|DEN
|7.49.64
|04/08
- Men’s 1500 Free – #6 Jack McLoughlin, 14:52.83
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
PALTRINIERI
14.38.34
|2
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|14.42.91
|04/13
|3
|Daniel
JERVIS
|GBR
|14.46.51
|04/18
|4
|Jan
MICKA
|CZE
|14.48.52
|04/13
|5
|Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN
|NOR
|14.49.67
|04/13
|6
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|14.52.83
|06/13
|7
|David
AUBRY
|FRA
|14.54.42
|04/16
|8
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|14.55.00
|03/31
|9
|Alexander
NORGAARD
|DEN
|14.55.56
|04/09
|10
|Franko
Grgić
|CRO
|14:56.55
|03/16
- Men’s 100 Fly – #8 David Morgan & Matthew Temple (51.47)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY
METELLA
50.85
|2
|Andrei
MINAKOV
|RUS
|51.12
|10/09
|3
|Chad
LE CLOS
|RSA
|51.25
|05/12
|4
|Sebastian
SABO
|SRB
|51.34
|03/30
|5
|Marius
KUSCH
|GER
|51.35
|03/09
|6
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|51.41
|05/17
|7
|Naoki
MIZUNUMA
|JPN
|51.43
|04/08
|8
|David
MORGAN
|AUS
|51.47
|06/14
|8
|Matthew
TEMPLE
|AUS
|51.47
|06/14
|10
|Kristof
MILAK
|HUN
|51.50
|10/09
- Men’s 200 Fly – #6 David Morgan, 1:55.26
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FLY
MILAK
1.53.19
|2
|Tamas
KENDERESI
|HUN
|1.53.42
|03/27
|3
|Gianluca
URLANDO
|USA
|1:53.84
|06/14
|4
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|1.54.44
|04/05
|5
|Federico
BURDISSO
|ITA
|1.54.64
|04/02
|6
|David
MORGAN
|AUS
|1.55.26
|06/11
|7
|Masato
SAKAI
|JPN
|1:55.40
|05/11
|8
|Gianluca
URLANDO
|USA
|1.55.76
|02/28
|9
|Laszlo
CSEH
|HUN
|1.55.81
|03/27
|10
|Denys
KESIL
|UKR
|1.55.89
|10/12
- Men’s 100 Back – #2 Mitch Larkin, 52.38
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BACK
XU
52.27
|2
|Mitchell
LARKIN
|AUS
|52.38
|06/10
|3
|Evgeny
RYLOV
|RUS
|52.81
|05/11
|4
|Ryan
MURPHY
|USA
|52.99
|05/31
|5
|Kliment
KOLESNIKOV
|RUS
|53.03
|04/09
- Men’s 200 Back – #2 Mitch Larkin, 1:55.03
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BACK
RYLOV
1.54.00
|2
|Mitchell
LARKIN
|AUS
|1.55.03
|06/13
|3
|Jiayu
XU
|CHN
|1.55.24
|04/27
|4
|Ryosuke
IRIE
|JPN
|1.55.79
|04/07
|5
|Luke
GREENBANK
|GBR
|1.55.89
|04/21
- Men’s 200 IM – #1 Mitch Larkin, 1:55.72
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM
LARKIN
1.55.72
|2
|Duncan
Scott
|GBR
|1.56.65
|04/20
|3
|Shun
WANG
|CHN
|1.56.66
|03/28
|4
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|1.56.69
|04/06
|5
|Jeremy
DESPLANCHES
|SUI
|1.56.89
|04/19
