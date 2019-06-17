2019 Aussie Trials: World Rankings Impact, Elite Men Edition

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

We’re delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials by looking at the elite gentlemen from the competition who made an impact in the top 10 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.

All told after the 6-day affair in Brisbane, just 6 men inserted themselves onto the list top 10 performers of the season based on performances at the Aussie World Trials.

The grouping was led by St. Peters Western’s Mitch Larkin and SOSC’s Jack McLoughlin, who powered their way to 3 top 10-times each, with Larkin taking over the throne of the rankings in the 200m IM. Larkin’s backstroke performances also now position the 25-year-old as #2 in the world.

For McLoughlin, the man was unstoppable across the mid-distance freestyle races, taking the 400m, 800m and 1500m in style to break into the top 10 in each.

David Morgan made headway in both the 100m and 200m fly events, while Kyle Chalmers‘ impressive 100m and 200m swims now check-in among the top 10 in the world. His 100m free of 47.35 sits #1 in the entire world 5 weeks out from Gwangju.

Based on the fact that the men’s 100m breaststroke saw just one man break the minute barrier in Mathew Wilson’s 59.78, along with the fact that even Chalmers didn’t crack 22 seconds in the men’s 50m free, there is still work to be done on the part of the green and gold to ensure they’re competitive on all fronts.

Here are the current world rankings for each event in which an Aussie made an impact at the Aussie World Trials. You may notice other Australians already on the rankings board and not specifically pointed out, such as Elijah Winnington in the men’s 200m free, but those non-mentioned performances took place outside of the World Trials meet.

Men’s 100 Free – #1 Kyle Chalmers, 47.35

Men’s 200 Free – #7 Kyle Chalmers, 1:45.76; #9 Clyde Lewis, 1:45.88

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE Martin RUS

MALYUTIN 2 Fernando

SCHEFFER BRA 1.45.51 3 Danas

RAPSYS LTU 1.45.56 4 Duncan

SCOTT GBR 1.45.63 4 Katsuhiro

MATSUMOTO JPN 1.45.63 6 Sun

YANG CHN 1.45.73 7 Kyle

CHALMERS AUS 1.45.76 8 Dominik

KOZMA HUN 1.45.77 9 Clyde

LEWIS AUS 1.45.88 10 Elijah

WINNINGTON AUS 1.46.13 *WJR View Top 32»

Men’s 400 Free – #4 Jack McLoughlin, 3:44.34

Men’s 800 Free – #7 Jack McLoughlin, 7:46.79

2018-2019 LCM MEN 800 FREE Mykhalo UKR

Romanchuk 2 Fabian

Wellbrock GER 7:43.03 3 Henrik

CHRISTIANSEN NOR 7.45.11 4 Gabriele

DETTI ITA 7.43.83 5 Gregorio

PALTRINIERI ITA 7.45.35 6 David

AUBREY FRA 7.46.30 7 Jack

McLOUGHLIN AUS 7.46.79 8 Domenico

ACERENZA ITA 7.47.20 9 Sun

YANG CHN 7.48.03 10 Anton

IPSEN DEN 7.49.64 View Top 26»

Men’s 1500 Free – #6 Jack McLoughlin, 14:52.83

2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE Gregorio ITA

PALTRINIERI 2 Florian

WELLBROCK GER 14.42.91 3 Daniel

JERVIS GBR 14.46.51 4 Jan

MICKA CZE 14.48.52 5 Henrik

CHRISTIANSEN NOR 14.49.67 6 Jack

McLOUGHLIN AUS 14.52.83 7 David

AUBRY FRA 14.54.42 8 Sun

YANG CHN 14.55.00 9 Alexander

NORGAARD DEN 14.55.56 10 Franko

Grgić CRO 14:56.55 View Top 27»

Men’s 100 Fly – #8 David Morgan & Matthew Temple (51.47)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY Mehdy FRA

METELLA 2 Andrei

MINAKOV RUS 51.12 3 Chad

LE CLOS RSA 51.25 4 Sebastian

SABO SRB 51.34 5 Marius

KUSCH GER 51.35 6 Caeleb

DRESSEL USA 51.41 7 Naoki

MIZUNUMA JPN 51.43 8 David

MORGAN AUS 51.47 8 Matthew

TEMPLE AUS 51.47 10 Kristof

MILAK HUN 51.50 View Top 33»

Men’s 200 Fly – #6 David Morgan, 1:55.26

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FLY Kristof HUN

MILAK 2 Tamas

KENDERESI HUN 1.53.42 3 Gianluca

URLANDO USA 1:53.84 4 Daiya

SETO JPN 1.54.44 5 Federico

BURDISSO ITA 1.54.64 6 David

MORGAN AUS 1.55.26 7 Masato

SAKAI JPN 1:55.40 8 Gianluca

URLANDO USA 1.55.76 9 Laszlo

CSEH HUN 1.55.81 10 Denys

KESIL UKR 1.55.89 View Top 33»

Men’s 100 Back – #2 Mitch Larkin, 52.38

Men’s 200 Back – #2 Mitch Larkin, 1:55.03