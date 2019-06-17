(Video) Jack Conger Talks New Style of Training at the University of Virginia

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

Olympic gold medalist and American Record holder Jack Conger finished up a weekend of racing at the 2019 Charlotte Ultra on Sunday with the prelims of the 100 freestyle, where he recorded a time of 50.04, the 2nd-fastest in the prelims. Though Conger did not return Sunday evening for finals, he still left Charlotte with two victories from Friday, where he won the 100 fly in 53.31, and the 200 free in 1:49.68.

Saturday night, Conger swam a time trial of the 100 fly, recording a time of 52.95 with a blistering 24.03 split on the first 50. The time trial comes as Conger’s 2nd-fastest swim of the season, with his best 2019 performance being 52.56 from the FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis.

After his swim Saturday night, SwimSwam caught up with Conger to talk about his swims in Charlotte and his new style of training at the University of Virginia, under the guidance of head coach Todd DeSorbo. For a more in-depth look at Conger’s training with UVA, check out this episode of Practice + Pancakes.