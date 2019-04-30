Practice + Pancakes: Jack Conger Topples Todd DeSorbo Power Set

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

As you may know, SwimSwam took a trip to Charlottesville to see how the University of Virginia trains. If you didn’t see the first workout from the hoo’s, click here. In the second workout we captured, the team started with some dynamic core work and dryland.

As reported late last year, Jack Conger is now training with Todd DeSorbo in Charlottesville. Since hearing of the news, I think most swim fans have wanted to see what that looks like from a training perspective. Well, look no further. On day 2 of our shoot, Conger was doing a DeSorbo power set that looked like this:

8 Tower Efforts (8 kicks + 4 cycles) @ heavy weight in Bucket

100 Ez

6 Tower Efforts (8 kicks + 7 cycles) @ medium weight in bucket

100 ez

4 Tower Efforts (8 kicks + 10 cycles) @ light weight in bucket

After a little recovery, Conger finished up with 3 rounds of 3×50 @ 1:30 descending down to 100 pace by round (27.5 on rd 1, 26.5 on rd 2, 25.5 on rd 3). However, Todd only told Jack about the first round of 3×50’s at first… So Conger basically did all of them at 100 pace. He threw up impressive numbers on all 9:

Round 1:

25.7-26.7-26.3

Round 2:

26.4-26.4-25.7

Round 3:

25.6-26.0-25.3