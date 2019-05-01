Kansas State Champion Maximiano Hernandez-Nietling Commits to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA/Mexico dual national Maximiano Hernandez-Nietling has verbally committed to the University of Utah beginning in the 2019-20 season.

Maximiano has excelled as a swimmer for his school, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege. He is a 7x All-American and Kansas 5-1A Boys State Champion in the 100 fly, 50 free, 200-medley relay, and 400-free relay. In February, his first-place swims were also his personal best in the 100 fly and 50 free. His team won the 400-free relay and 200-medley relay, setting the state record in the latter.

At the club level, Maximiano swims year-round under Coach Mary Jo Klier at the Kansas City Swim Academy. He played competitive soccer until his junior year, when he decided to focus on his swimming career. He recently competed at the NCSA Juniors in Orlando, where he made it back to finals in the 50s of stroke and the 100 fly and breast.

Top SCY Times:

100 IM – 51.49

100 breast – 56.42

50 breast – 25.82

50 fly – 22.42

100 back – 50.11

100 fly – 48.91

50 back – 22.75

50 free – 20.84

Top Meters Times:

100 breast – 105.94

50 back – 27.96

100 fly – 56.67

50 breast – 30.12

100 free – 52.64

100 back – 100.18

50 free – 24.70

50 fly – 25.74

In the fall, Maximiano’s versatility will be helpful in adding to team points. He would have placed in the C-final in 100 fly, breast, and back at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. In the fall, he will join his twin brother Aleksei in the class of 2023.

