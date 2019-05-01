2018 Futures Finalist Thomas Chapman Commits to George Mason University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canandaigua Academy’s Thomas Chapman announced his commitment to swim for George Mason University’s class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to George Mason University. GMU has the level of swimming and the high quality education that I wanted and Coach Ward and the team made me feel at home and part of something special. I am looking forward to joining the team and starting my career as a Patriot.”

Representing Victor Swim Club, Thomas qualified for the 2018 Winter Junior Nationals in the 200 breast and 400 IM, where he swam personal best times that qualified him for the 2019 Futures meet. He swam the 400 IM at the 2018 Futures meet in Richmond, finishing in 8th place in a time of 4:39.03. Most recently, Thomas placed first in the 200 and 400 IM at the Buffalo Long Course Speedo Sectionals in March.

At the high school level, Thomas placed 6th in the 200 IM (1:54.72) at the New York State Boys Federation Championship. He competed in the 200 free and medley relays, which earned 3rd and 2nd, respectively. In addition to these, he also swam in the 500 free, all of which contributed to his being selected the Section V Class B Outstanding Swimmer.

Top SCY Times

200 Breast – 2:02.95

400 IM – 4:01.30

200 IM – 1:54.44

100 Breast – 59.26

1000 Free – 9:47.48

500 Free – 4:44.01

Thomas’ best 400 IM would rank him as George Mason University’s fastest swimmer, as Nick Burton will be graduating in the spring of 2019. His current best time would have placed in the B-final in the 2019 Atlantic 10 Championships. His impressive ability to swim a wide range of events will be important at dual meets, where he can play a part in scoring points for the team. In the fall, he will be joining Luke DeVore and Ashton Gasper.

