Luke DeVore Joins Rising George Mason Breaststroke Group

Breaststroker Luke DeVore from the Nation’s Capital Swim Club has committed to swim at George Mason University beginning in the fall of 2019.

His best times in the 100 breaststroke (56.30) would already rank him 8th in school history, while his best time in the 200 (2:02.89) would put him just outside of the school’s top 10.

He’s leaning into the Patriots’ recent success in the breaststroke races. The top two swimmers in school history are Michael Pettinichi (53.76) and Christopher Stankiewicz (54.76), who both swam best times at last year’s Atlantic 10 Championships. Pettinichi is a senior this season, but DeVore and Stankiewicz will overlap for a season.

In total, George Masson scored

DeVore’s Best Times in Yards:

100 breat – 56.30

200 breast – 2:02.89

200 fly – 1:50.74

200 IM – 1:51.97

400 IM – 3:58.76

100 fly – 50.23

DeVore trains at the NCAP West site where two-time Olympic medal-winning breaststroker Jeremy Linn is the head coach. He also attends Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia.