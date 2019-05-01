Ethan Autry Will Remain In State with Commitment to TCU

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katy Aquatic Team for Youth’s Ethan Autry of Katy, Texas has announced his commitment to swim for Texas Christian University as a member of the class of 2023.

“I’m happy to announce that I have committed to further my swimming career at Texas Christian University. The beautiful campus, great coaches, and swim and dive program seem like a good fit for me. Thanks to my family, coaches, and everyone who supported me through my life thus far.”

Autry, a member of the Seven Lakes High School team, finished 4th in the 100 fly (49.12) and 7th in the 50 free with a personal best time of 20.63 at the Texas UIL 6A State Championships in February. He achieved his best 100 fly time at the 2018 West Speedo Winter Junior Nationals. At this meet, he led off the 400-free relay for his team, earning him a national time standard.

Top SCY Times:

50 Free – 20.63

100 Free – 45.94

200 Free – 1:41.50

500 Free – 4:39.63

50 Fly – 23.51

100 Fly – 48.59

200 Fly – 1:52.54

With his best times, Ethan would have made the B-final in the 500, 100, and 200 free and the 200 fly, and the A-final in the 100 fly, at last year’s Big 12 Championships. In the fall, he projects to be the team’s fastest 100 flyer already and he will add depth in all of the free and fly events.

