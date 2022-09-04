Ohio State Buckeyes Snag Verbal from Illinois State Runner-Up Nolan Miller

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nolan Miller has verbally committed to swim for the Ohio State Buckeyes beginning in the 2023-24 season. The freestyle and butterfly specialist is a senior at Champaign Central High School and he swims year-round with the Champaign County YMCA.

I am extremely Excited and Blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at THE Ohio State University! Thank you Coach Bill and Coach Mike and the Coaching staff at Ohio State for helping me make my decision. Lastly I would like to thank God for guiding me through this recruiting process and decision. GO BUCKEYES

Miller was a dual-sport athlete until he got to high school. It was then that he decided to focus on swimming and as a result, his times improved. Freshman year, he qualified for the Illinois Boys State Championship, finishing 30th in the 500 free in a time of 4:46.85.

Around the same time the following year, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, Miller competed at his team’s Championship meet in the 200 and 500 free. He went a 1:40.67 in the 200 and a 4:39.46, going five and six seconds faster than he had only a year earlier.

As a junior, he made significant improvements that landed him in the A-final at the Illinois State Championships. Miller was the State runner-up in the 500 free, touching in a personal best time of 4:28.49. The Champaign Central junior was also runner-up in the 200 free with a new PB of 1:38.21.

He most recently competed at the 2022 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, CA. Miller was 68th in the 400-meter free and 72nd in the 200-meter free.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:38.21

500 free – 4:27.18

100 fly – 49.60

200 fly – 1:51.23

The Ohio State Buckeyes will welcome Miller in the fall of 2023. He will be joining Lucas Lane and Evan Blazer as a member of the team’s class of 2027.

