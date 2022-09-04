2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s finally here: the last prelims session of the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, which also marks the final day of the final major international competition of the season. Unlike other international championships, World Juniors doesn’t have the same slim schedule on the final day of the meet. Rather, there’s a fairly loaded prelims session on tap for today, featuring heats of the boys 200 back, girls 200 breast, boys 200 fly, girls 200 free, boys 4×100 medley relay, and girls 4×100 medley relay. There will also be timed finals of the boys 1500 free, the early heats of which will be completed during prelims, while the fastest heat will swim with finals tonight.

Today’s action will feature one more boys backstroke battle between Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk and South Africa’s Pieter Coetze. Already this week, Coetze has set the World Junior Championship Records in semifinals of both the 50 and 100 back, which Masiuk then swept in and broke in finals, winning gold. The 200 back today will mark Coetze’s final opportunity at beating Masiuk head-to-head. The 200 back can’t follow the same pattern as the 50 and 100 did, since there won’t be a semifinals round of the event. We can assume the Championship Record will go down tonight, however, as Masiuk is entered under the record time.

The girls 200 breast looks to be a tight race, with the top 4 seeds all entered with 2:27s. Yuri Matsumoto is the top seed, coming in with a 2:27.29, but Defne Coskun (2:27.33), Yumeno Kusuda (2:27.49), and Emma Carrasco (2:27.69) are all seeded within 0.40 seconds of her.

Twin brothers Krzysztof Chmielewski and Michal Chmielewski are the top 2 seeds in the boys 200 fly this morning. Krzysztof is the fastest entrant, coming in at 1:55.01, while Michal is a bit back from that at 1:56.66.

Hungary’s Nikolett Padar is the top seed in the girls 200 free by a wide margin. The 16-year-old has already won 4 gold medals at these championships, including winning the girls 100 free. She’s also the European Junior Champion in the 200 free. Her time of 1:57.91 makes her the top seed by about 1.5 seconds.

As they have done all week, FINA is providing a live stream of this morning’s session on their YouTube channel. We have also provided that stream just below:

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:56.69, Hugo Gonzalez (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record — 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record — 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

World Junior Record — 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:53.87, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record — 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:57.08, Taylor Ruck (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS

World Record — 3:26.78, USA (2021)

World Junior Record — 3:33.19, Russia (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:33.19, Russia (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS

World Record — 3:50.40, USA (2019)

World Junior Record — 3:58.38, Canada (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:58.38, Canada (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE – EARLY HEATS

World Record — 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)

World Junior Record — 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

Early Heats Results: