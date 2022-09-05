2022 World Junior Championships: Final Medal Table

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships looked different than the seven previous editions.

Not only was there a three-year gap between competitions for the first time since 2011, having been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were also several nations that generally occupied the upper tier of the medal table absent.

Russia was banned from participating, as was Belarus, while the United States, Australia and Canada all opted not to send teams to the meet and instead raced the Junior Pan Pacific Championships the week prior in Hawaii. Great Britain was also not in attendance.

As a result, the door was opened for some other countries to shine.

Finishing atop the final medal table was Japan (who also raced at Junior Pan Pacs), as they came out with seven gold medals and 19 total. Both numbers matched the country’s previous best, which it achieved in 2011 when Japan finished second on the medal table behind the U.S.

At the 2019 World Junior Championships, Japan finished 13th on the medal table, winning three silver medals and three bronze.

The Japanese team had five different swimmers win gold individually, with Mio Narita having a breakout showing to sweep the girls’ individual medley events to mark the only athlete from the team to win two. The 15-year-old also swam the anchor leg on Japan’s winning girls’ 400 medley relay, which was the country’s only relay to make it onto the podium.

In total, Japan had 14 swimmers win at least one individual medal.

Following Japan on the medal table were Hungary and Poland, who both finished with seven gold medals and 14 total, though the Hungarians earn a higher placing with their seven silvers to Poland’s one.

Hungary’s highest ever total medal tally is 16, won in 2017, while Poland’s performance in Lima marks its highest ever after winning six medals back in 2008.

The Italians actually accumulated the most medals of any nation with 20, but with only two gold, they find themselves back in eighth on the official table.

Among the teams that made national history include Portugal, Cyprus, Slovakia and South Korea.

Thanks to an incredible performance from breakout star Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal won its first three medals at the championships, all gold. Cyprus also won its first two medals at the competition with a silver and a bronze, as did Slovakia and South Korea with one bronze apiece.

FINAL MEDAL TABLE