2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve reached the last session of the 2022 World Junior Championships. This is the last major international meet of the summer, marking the end to an absolute marathon of a season.

It’s a busy session, kicking off with the boys’ 100 freestyle, where world record holder David Popovici will be back in action. The 17-year-old has already broken the championship record twice, finally lowering it to 47.07. Will he reset the record for a third time in the final?

Italy’s Giulia Vetrano and Hungary’s Nikolett Padar tied for the top seed in the girls’ 200 freestyle prelims, both posting 2:02.00. Padar has already won the 100 freestyle at this meet, and has been on a tear all summer. With half the finalists cracking 26 seconds, the girls’ 50 freestyle should also feature a good battle for the podium.

In the boys’ 200 butterfly, we could see siblings take the top two spots, as the Chmielewski twins, Michel and Krysztof, are the top two seeds heading into the final. Also, in the boys’ 200 backstroke, Ksawery Masiuk and Pieter Coetze will go head-to-head for the third time this week. Masiuk has won both the 50 and 100 backstroke already, and needs the win here to repeat his backstroke sweep from European Juniors. Standing in the way will be Coetze and Hidekazu Takehara, who posted 1:59.07 in prelims to snag lane 4. Poland has been having an excellent meet, and look primed to continue performing well tonight.

As they’ve been doing all week, FINA is live streaming each session of the meet, which you can watch below.

Boys’ 100 Freestyle – Finals

World Record — 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

(2022) World Junior Record — 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

(2022) World Jr Champ Record — 47.07, David Popovici (2022)

PODIUM:

To no one’s surprise, David Popovici took the win in the boys’ 100 freestyle. His time of 47.13 is just off the championship record of 47.07 he swam earlier in the meet leading off Romania’s boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay. It also ties his semifinal performance from Worlds, which was a world junior record when he swam it in Budapest. Popovici now owns nine of the ten fastest performances in the 100 freestyle this year. The only swimmer on the list besides him now is Kyle Chalmers with his 47.36 from Commonwealth Games. This season, Popovici is also now the world champion, world junior champion, European champion, and European junior champion in two events, the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Rounding out the podium was Jere Hribar and Nikolas Antoniou. Both got under the 50 second mark, improving on their semifinals swims. Antoniou set the Cypriot national record at 49.67 at Worlds earlier this summer.

Girls’ 200 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record — 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record — 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

PODIUM:

Emma Carasco Caddens (ESP), 2:26.93 Yumeno Kusuda (JPN), 2:29.62 Defne Coskun (TUR), 2:29.85

Emma Carasco Caddens dominated the girls’ 200 breaststroke, taking the win by over 2.5 seconds ahead of Yumeno Kusuda. Carasco took the race out in 1:11.11, touching the wall at the 200 in 2:26.93. It’s a huge personal best for the Spanish teenager, who set her previous mark of 2:27.69 earlier this summer at European Juniors.

Kusuda was off the 2:28.10 she swam at Junior Pan Pacs, but still held on to earn the silver medal ahead of Turkey’s Defne Coskun.

Boys’ 200 Backstroke – Finals

World Record — 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:56.69, Hugo Gonzalez (2017)

PODIUM:

After setting championship records in the semifinals of both the 50 and 100 backstroke then placing second in the final, Pieter Coetze finally got his world junior title in the 200 backstroke. He did it in championship record style, roaring to a 1:56.05 to break Hugo Gonzalez‘s record from 2017.

It was a back and forth race through the first 100 meters, with Coetze taking it out first at the 50 then surrendering the lead to Hidekazu Takehara at the halfway point. However, Coetze began to separate himself on the third 50, then completely distanced himself, splitting 28.33 on the final 50.

Masiuk challenged Takehara on the last lap, splitting 29.79 to Takehara’s 30.07, but was ultimately unable to close the gap and earned the bronze medal.

Girls’ 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record — 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record — 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

World Jr Champ Record — 57.25, Rikako Ikee (2017)

PODIUM:

Boys’ 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record — 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)

World Junior Record — 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

PODIUM:

Girls’ 50 Freestyle – Finals

World Record — 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record — 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

World Jr Champ Record — 24.59, Rikako Ikee (2017)

PODIUM:

Boys’ 200 Butterfly – Finals

World Record — 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

World Junior Record — 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:53.87, Kristof Milak (2017)

PODIUM:

Boys’ 50 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record — 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

World Junior Record — 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 27.02, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

PODIUM:

Girls’ 200 Freestyle – Finals

World Record — 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:57.08, Taylor Ruck (2017)

PODIUM:

Boys’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Finals

World Record — 3:26.78, USA (2021)

World Junior Record — 3:33.19, Russia (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:33.19, Russia (2019)

PODIUM:

Girls’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Finals

World Record — 3:50.40, USA (2019)

World Junior Record — 3:58.38, Canada (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:58.38, Canada (2017)

PODIUM: