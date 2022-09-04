WATCH: Diogo Ribeiro Sets New World Junior Record with 22.96 50 Fly (Race Video)

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020)

World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

Top 3:

Last night, 17-year-old Diogo Ribeiro tore to victory in the boys 50 fly final at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. After breaking the Portuguese Record with a 23.07 at the European Championships last month, Ribiero broke through the 23-seconds barrier, becoming the first junior swimmer ever to do so. His time of 22.96 also makes Ribeiro the 11th fastest performer of the year in the event.

Top Male 50 Butterfly Performers – 2022

Below, you can watch the finals race in which Ribeiro breaks the World Junior Record, as well as the Portuguese Record. Additionally, Czech 17-year-old Daniel Gracik swam a 23.46 for silver, which set a new Czech Record in the event.

This was the 2nd swim in which Ribeiro broke through a barrier at these World Junior Championships. He also won gold in the 50 free, swimming a 21.92 to break 22 seconds for the first time in the event.