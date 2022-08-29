Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch, All the Links You Need for the 2022 World Junior Champs

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off Tuesday morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. 

Around 600 young talents from more than 100 countries will gather to compete. Prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. ET before the evening sessions start at 7 p.m. ET across the six-day meet.

For those in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil, World Juniors will be available to watch on the organization’s YouTube page. Latin American residents can view the action on ESPN Deportes

Below is a full list of streaming options by region courtesy of FINA

Africa

  • SuperSport  – Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco (SNRT), Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia (including Somaliland), South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
  • beIN SportsChad, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tunisia.

Asia 

Europe

 Australia

Top Seeds Per Event

FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 Lima
Women’s Men’s
50fr ROU Bianca-Andreea COSTEA F 00:25.34 CRO Jere HRIBAR M 00:22.32
100fr HUN Nikolett PADAR F 00:54.69 ROU David POPOVICI M 00:47.30
200fr HUN Nikolett PADAR F 01:57.91 ROU David POPOVICI M 01:44.68
400fr TUR Merve TUNCEL F 04:06.25 TUR Batuhan FILIZ M 03:50.26
800fr TUR Merve TUNCEL F 08:21.91 ROU Vlad Stefan STANCU M 07:54.02
1500fr TUR Merve TUNCEL F 15:55.23 ESP Carlos GARACH BENITO M 15:00.90
50bk HUN Lora Fanni KOMOROCZY F 00:28.31 POL Ksawery MASIUK M 00:24.48
100bk HUN Dora MOLNAR F 01:00.83 POL Ksawery MASIUK M 00:52.58
200bk HUN Dora MOLNAR F 02:09.34 POL Ksawery MASIUK M 01:56.62
50br POL Karolina PIECHOWICZ F 00:31.29 ITA Alex SABATTANI M 00:27.50
100br POL Karolina PIECHOWICZ F 01:08.93 AUT Luka MLADENOVIC M 01:01.55
200br JPN Yuri MATSUMOTO F 02:27.29 AUT Luka MLADENOVIC M 02:13.21
50fly CRO Jana PAVALIC F 00:26.50 POR Diogo MATOS RIBEIRO M 00:23.28
100fly JPN Mizuki HIRAI F 00:59.31 POR Diogo MATOS RIBEIRO M 00:52.31
200fly TUR Mehlika Kuzeh YALCIN F 02:11.98 POL Krzysztof CHMIELEWSKI M 01:55.01
200im JPN Mio NARITA F 02:11.41 JPN Tomoyuki MATSUSHITA M 02:00.00
400im JPN Mio NARITA F 04:36.71 BRA Stephan STEVERINK M 04:16.44

0
