How to Watch, All the Links You Need for the 2022 World Junior Champs

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 30-September 4, 2022
- Lima, Peru
- Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals
The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off Tuesday morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru.
Around 600 young talents from more than 100 countries will gather to compete. Prelims begin at 10:30 a.m. ET before the evening sessions start at 7 p.m. ET across the six-day meet.
For those in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil, World Juniors will be available to watch on the organization’s YouTube page. Latin American residents can view the action on ESPN Deportes.
Below is a full list of streaming options by region courtesy of FINA.
Africa
- SuperSport – Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco (SNRT), Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia (including Somaliland), South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
- beIN Sports – Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tunisia.
Asia
- TV Asahi– Japan
- China Media Group CCTV5 – China & Macau
- CJ Media – South Korea
- i-Cable – Hong Kong
- beIN Sports – Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and Syria
- FINA You Tube – India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia
Europe
- Arena Sport – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia
- beIN Sports -France
- Sports Channel – Israel
- TVP –Poland
- Pro TV– Romania
- Match TV– Russia
- SARI – Turkey
- SNRT– Morocco
- AllAquatics for all European territories where no rights holder is appointed.
Australia
Top Seeds Per Event
|
FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 Lima
|Women’s
|Men’s
|50fr
|ROU
|Bianca-Andreea
|COSTEA
|F
|00:25.34
|CRO
|Jere
|HRIBAR
|M
|00:22.32
|100fr
|HUN
|Nikolett
|PADAR
|F
|00:54.69
|ROU
|David
|POPOVICI
|M
|00:47.30
|200fr
|HUN
|Nikolett
|PADAR
|F
|01:57.91
|ROU
|David
|POPOVICI
|M
|01:44.68
|400fr
|TUR
|Merve
|TUNCEL
|F
|04:06.25
|TUR
|Batuhan
|FILIZ
|M
|03:50.26
|800fr
|TUR
|Merve
|TUNCEL
|F
|08:21.91
|ROU
|Vlad Stefan
|STANCU
|M
|07:54.02
|1500fr
|TUR
|Merve
|TUNCEL
|F
|15:55.23
|ESP
|Carlos
|GARACH BENITO
|M
|15:00.90
|50bk
|HUN
|Lora Fanni
|KOMOROCZY
|F
|00:28.31
|POL
|Ksawery
|MASIUK
|M
|00:24.48
|100bk
|HUN
|Dora
|MOLNAR
|F
|01:00.83
|POL
|Ksawery
|MASIUK
|M
|00:52.58
|200bk
|HUN
|Dora
|MOLNAR
|F
|02:09.34
|POL
|Ksawery
|MASIUK
|M
|01:56.62
|50br
|POL
|Karolina
|PIECHOWICZ
|F
|00:31.29
|ITA
|Alex
|SABATTANI
|M
|00:27.50
|100br
|POL
|Karolina
|PIECHOWICZ
|F
|01:08.93
|AUT
|Luka
|MLADENOVIC
|M
|01:01.55
|200br
|JPN
|Yuri
|MATSUMOTO
|F
|02:27.29
|AUT
|Luka
|MLADENOVIC
|M
|02:13.21
|50fly
|CRO
|Jana
|PAVALIC
|F
|00:26.50
|POR
|Diogo
|MATOS RIBEIRO
|M
|00:23.28
|100fly
|JPN
|Mizuki
|HIRAI
|F
|00:59.31
|POR
|Diogo
|MATOS RIBEIRO
|M
|00:52.31
|200fly
|TUR
|Mehlika Kuzeh
|YALCIN
|F
|02:11.98
|POL
|Krzysztof
|CHMIELEWSKI
|M
|01:55.01
|200im
|JPN
|Mio
|NARITA
|F
|02:11.41
|JPN
|Tomoyuki
|MATSUSHITA
|M
|02:00.00
|400im
|JPN
|Mio
|NARITA
|F
|04:36.71
|BRA
|Stephan
|STEVERINK
|M
|04:16.44