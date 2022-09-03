2022 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Event Schedule

Girls 1500 Free – FAST HEAT (TIMED FINALS)

Boys 100 Free – SEMIFINAL

Girls 100 Fly – SEMIFINAL

Boys 50 Fly – FINAL

Girls 50 Free – SEMIFINAL

Boys 50 Breast – SEMIFINAL

Girls 50 Back – FINAL

Boys 400 IM – FINAL

Girls 4×100 Free Relay – FINAL

Day five is one of the more semifinals heavy sessions we’ve seen so far with five finals and four semifinals. The session kicks off with the women’s 1500 free final where all eyes are on Turkish record holder Merve Tuncel, the top seed. She swept the distance freestyle events at the recent European Junior Championships and is likely to do the same here in Peru since the second seed, France’s Alexa Reyna is ranked 26 seconds behind her.

Next is the boys’ 100 free where Romanian sprint star Popovici is going in ranked 2nd after prelims. At the European Junior Championships, the 17-year-old posted a 46.86 to win this event and become the youngest world record holder since Michael Phelps. But, this morning it was Portugal’s Diogo Ribeirowho clocked the fastest time, 48.67. Now that Riberio has scratched the event to avoid a double swim tonight, he is set up for a tight race with Czech record holder Daniel Gracik and second seedCasper Puggaard of Denmark.

In the girls’ 100 fly, 15-year-old Mizuki Hirai was the only swimmer under the 1:00.00 mark in prelims. She and Italy’s Paola Borrelli, the second seed going into the final, had opposite strategies this morning with Hirai going out fast in 27.52. Borrelli had the fastest closing speed though and will likely give Hirai a close race tonight.

Day five is a sprinter’s dream – we’ll see semifinals of the girls’ 50 free and guys’ 50 breast alongside the girls’ 50 back final. There were three swimmers who finished within one-third of a second of each other in the girls’ 50 free this morning: Italy’s Matilde Biagiotti (25.58), Romania’s Bianca Costea(25.77), and Croatia’s Jana Pavalic. It is really anyone’s race and Pavalic has shown she is in great sprinting shape already after winning the girls’ 50 fly last night. The boys’ 50 breast will be an equally exciting race between top seed Uros Zivanovic of Serbia and Alex Sabattani of Italy who touched the wall .03 after Zivanovic in prelims. Hungarian 16-year-old Lora Fanni Komoroczy leads the girls’ 50 back final by about half a second.

FINA is providing a live stream of the session on their YouTube channel. We’ve also provided that stream below.

GIRLS 1500 FREESTYLE – FAST HEAT (TIMED FINAL)

World Record — 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)

World Junior Record — 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014)

World Jr Champ Record — 15:58.86, Lani Pallister (2019)

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

(2022) World Junior Record — 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

(2022) World Jr Champ Record — 47.07, David Popovici (2022)

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record — 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

World Jr Champ Record — 57.25, Rikako Ikee (2017)

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020)

World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record — 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

World Jr Champ Record — 24.59, Rikako Ikee (2017)

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

World Junior Record — 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 27.02, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record — 26.98, Xiang Liu (2018)

World Junior Record — 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

World Jr Champ Record — 27.81, Gabi Fa’Amausili (2015)



BOYS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record — 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record — 4:10.02, Ilya Borodin (2021)

World Jr Champ Record — 4:11.93, Apostolos Papastamos (2019)

GIRLS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS