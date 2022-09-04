Diogo Ribeiro Becomes First Junior Under 23 With 22.96 50 Fly World Junior Record

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the boys 50 butterfly final at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro established a new world junior record of 22.96. That time makes him the first junior to crack 23 seconds in the event, improving upon Andrei Minakov‘s WJR of 23.05 from back in 2020.

This swim also makes Ribeiro the 11th fastest male swimmer in the world in this event in 2022 behind Szebasztian Szabo who hit a 22.91 at the World Championships in Budapest.

Top Male 50 Butterfly Performers – 2022

This time for Ribeiro is also a new Portuguese national record, improving upon his own former mark of 23.07 from the European Championships in August. Ribeiro has won several medals in this event in 2022 including a bronze medal at the European Championships and a gold at the Mediterranean Games.

This is also Ribeiro’s third gold medal of the World Junior Championships, having already won the 50 freestyle (21.92) and 100 butterfly (52.03). If Ribeiro had swum this time at the World Championships in 2022 he would have placed 6th overall in the final behind Thomas Ceccon‘s 22.86.

Ribeiro started off with a 23.12 meet record in the prelims round at World Juniors to lead the field followed by a 23.94 in semis to place third overall. His new world junior record was enough to get him the gold medal here by half a second as Daniel Gracik followed with a 23.46 for silver and Casper Puggaard a 23.96 for bronze for Denmark.

That time from Gracik was a new Czech record, beating his 23.53 national record from semi-finals by 0.13 seconds.