17-Year-old Daniel Gracik Ties Czech Record with 23.53 in Boys 50 Fly Semifinals

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020)

World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.53 Casper Puggaard (DEN) – 23.87 Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) – 23.94 Emil Jose Perez Avila (VEN) – 24.15 Elia Codardini (ITA) – 24.27 Michal Chmielewski (POL) – 24.37 Felipe Baffico (CHI) – 24.46 Tobias Kern (CZE) – 24.49

In the boys 50 fly semifinals last night at the 2022 World Junior Championships, Czech 17-year-old Daniel Gracik clocked the top time in a 23.53. Although that time was well off the 23.12 Diogo Ribeiro swam in prelims to set the World Junior Championships Record, Gracik set a record of his own.

With his performance last night, Gracik tied the Czech Record in the men’s LCM 50 fly. 31-year-old Jan Sefl had set the national record at 23.53 in April of this year at the Eindhoven Qualification Meet. Gracik will of course have another shot at taking sole ownership of the Czech Record tonight in finals of the 50 fly.

The swim comes after Gracik earned the silver medal in the boys 100 fly final on Thursday night. In the 100 fly, the 17-year-old hit a new lifetime best of 52.51, making him the #3 Czech performer all-time in the event. Additionally, his swim was the 9th fastest performance in Czech history. The Czech Record in the LCM 100 fly stands at 51.89, also held by Jan Sefl.