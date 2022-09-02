2022 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Several championship records are under serious threat of being taken down during the fourth finals session of the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze scratched the boys 50 butterfly semifinals to focus on the 50 back finals, where he’s set for another showdown with Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk. Coetze broke the meet record in Thursday’s semifinals, but Masiuk could very well reset it tonight and steal the gold medal just as he did in Wednesday’s 100 back final. Coetze’s new World Junior Champs record of 24.58 is just .24 seconds off the African mark of 24.34, which is a “supersuited” record from the 2009 World Championships.

In the boys 50 fly semifinals, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro will be chasing his own World Junior Champs record of 23.12 that he posted in this morning’s prelims. He shaved a tenth of a second off the previous record held by versatile American sprint specialist Michael Andrew.

How much gas does Japan’s Mio Narita have left in the tank for the girls 200 IM final? The 400 IM champion from Japan went 2:11.03 to win the 200 IM at last week’s Junior Pan Pacs, just .19 shy of the World Junior Champs record, so we’ll be on record watch even though she’s had a busy past couple weeks.

Turkey’s Merve Tuncel is the heavy favorite in the girls 400 free final, but she’d need to drop nine seconds off her prelims time to lower the meet record of 4:05.42 held by Australian Lani Pallister.

Check out the full session preview here.

FINA is live streaming each session on their YouTube page. Below is the stream for tonight’s session.

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 26.98, Xiang Liu (2018)

World Junior Record — 27.49, Minna Atherton (2016)

World Jr Champ Record — 27.81, Gabi Fa’Amausili (2015)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record — 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

World Junior Record — 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:09.40, Josh Matheny (2019)

GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record — 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record — 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record — 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

World Junior Record — 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

World Jr Champ Record — 24.58, Pieter Coetze (2022)

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record — 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

World Junior Record — 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020)

World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record — 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

World Junior Record — 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

World Jr Champ Record — 4:05.42, Lani Pallister (2019)

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record — 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

World Junior Record — 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLAY – FINALS

World Record — 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

World Junior Record — 2:08.70, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) World Jr Champ Record — 2:11.03, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

BOYS 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINALS