2022 World Junior Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Big names are back in action on the third day of the World Junior Championships, which features finals in the girls 200 back, boys 100 fly, girls 100 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay.

Timed finals of the boys 800 free are also taking place Thursday in Lima, Peru. The early heats were completed this morning, with the top eight seeds set to race in this session. We also have semifinal of the girls 50 fly, boys 50 free, girls 100 breast, and boys 50 back.

After winning Romania’s first World Junior Champs relay medal with a silver on Tuesday, world record holder David Popovici returns eyeing more hardware in the mixed 4×100 free relay final. Brazil’s Stephan Steverink is seeking his second individual gold of the week in the boys 800 free after edging Romania’s Vlad Stefan Stancu and Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski in the 400 free. No South American swimmers won gold medals at the previous edition in 2019.

There are exciting matchups across the board, including a backstroke duel between Hungary’s Dora Molnar and Japan’s Mio Narita in the girls 200 back. Narita set the meet record in the 400 IM during the first evening session. There’s also another backstroke showdown on the boys side between Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk and South Africa’s Pieter Coetze in the boys 50 back semifinals, albeit in separate heats. They both broke the meet record in the 100 back earlier this week, so we could see another standard go down here, too.

Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro doesn’t have as much competition in the boys 100 fly as he was nearly a second ahead of the field in Wednesday’s semifinals with a 52.29. Can Ribeiro lower his own Portuguese record of 51.61 from the European Championships earlier this month?

Check out our full session preview here.

FINA is live streaming each session on their YouTube page. Below is the stream for tonight’s session.

GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record — 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Beatriz Bezerra (BRA) – 26.73 Lillian Slusna (SVK) – 26.76 Jana Pavalic (CRO) – 27.01 Celine Bispo (BRA) – 27.17 Hirai Mizuki (JPN) – 27.31 Paulina Cierpialowska (POL) – 27.31 Paola Borrelli (ITA) – 27.31 Lora Fanni Komoroczy (HUN) – 27.41

Brazil’s Beatriz Bezerra set a new personal-best time of 26.73 to pace the semifinals. Slovakia’s Lillian Slusna was right behind her, just three-tenths of a second shy of a 19-year-old national record held by Martina Moravcova.

Croatia’s Jana Pavalic, the lone swimmer to go sub-27 in the morning heats, went slightly slower in tonight’s semis (27.01). Fourth-seeded Celine Bispo (27.17) will give Brazil a chance to put a pair on the podium on Friday.

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

World Junior Record — 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Jere Hribar (CRO) – 22.35 Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) – 22.45 Nans Mazellier (FRA) – 22.53 Matheus Pereira (BRA) – 22.68 Nikolas Antoniou (CYP) – 22.71 Nikoli Matthew Harold Blackman (TTO) – 22.83 Matias Santiso (ARG) – 22.93 Benedek Andor (HUN) – 23.07

Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro started off his double with a 22.45, just slightly slower than his 22.32 from this morning. He’ll have to turn around and compete in the 100 fly finals just 15 minutes later. Croatia’s Jere Hribar claimed the top overall seed heading into tomorrow’s finals with a 22.35, just a few hundredths of a second slower than his personal best from Euro Juniors. Nikolas Antoniou lowered his own Cypriot record by .01 seconds to snag the fifth qualifying spot.

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record — 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

World Junior Record — 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:07.45, Regan Smith (2017)

Top 3:

Yuzuki Mizuno (JPN) – 2:09.79 Dora Molnar (HUN) – 2:09.80 Laura Bernat (POL) – 2:11.09

Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno pulled off an upset against Dora Molnar, shaving nearly three seconds off her semifinal swim to take gold over the Hungarian favorite. Molnar was less than half a second than her personal best. Mizuno, meanwhile, has been on a tear recently, also winning the 200 back at Junior Pan Pacs last week. Poland’s Laura Bernat rounded out the podium with a 2:11.09, more than second slower than her lifetime best from last year.

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record — 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record — 50.62, Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 51.08 Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

Top 3:

Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) – 52.03 Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 52.51 Casper Puggard (DEN) – 52.94

Diogo Matos Ribeiro said his double was “tough” in a post-race interview 15 minutes after the 50 free semis, but the 17-year-old Portuguese standout made his 100 fly victory look too easy. He had the second-quickest reaction time and touched first at the turn, cruising to the win by almost half a second — though it was closer than the semifinals.

Daniel Gracik of the Czech Republic (52.51) and Casper Puggard of Denmark (52.94) rounded out the podium as the only three under the 53-second mark.

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

World Junior Record — 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Irene Mati (ITA) – 1:09.16 Martina Bukvic (SRB) – 1:09.33 Karolina Piechowicz (POL) – 1:09.71 Sieun Park (KOR) – 1:10.05 Jimena Ruiz (ESP) – 1:10.09 Jana Pribylova (CZE) – 1:10.19 Yumeno Kusuda (JPN) – 1:10.64 Maria Ramos Najji (ESP) – 1:10.71

Italy’s Irene Mati took more than a second off her entry time of 1:10.27, claiming the top seed in tomorrow’s final with a 1:09.16. Serbia’s Martina Bukvic also blew away her entry time (1:10.77) by more than a second with a 1:09.33.

Poland’s Karolina Piechowicz appears to be in good position to bring home a medal tomorrow as the only other swimmer in the field sub-1:10 at 1:09.71. Piechowicz was the only member of the trio who had a sub-1:10 entry time headed into the meet.

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record — 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

World Junior Record — 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

World Jr Champ Record — 24.63, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record — 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record — 52.70, Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

World Jr Champ Record — 53.63, Taylor Ruck, CAN (2017)

Top 3:

BOYS 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record — 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (2009)

World Junior Record — 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (2022)

World Jr Champ Record — 7:45.67, Mack Horton (2013)

Top 3:

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINALS

World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022)

World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019)

Top 3: