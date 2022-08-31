2022 World Junior Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After having only four medal rounds on Day 1, the second finals session of the 2022 FINA World Junior Championship is action packed.

The session kicks off with the boys’ 100 backstroke final, where South Africa’s Pieter Coetze and Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk, two up-and-coming backstroke stars, face off. In semifinals, Coetze roared to a new lifetime best 52.95, smashing both the championship and African records. He also comes in as the newly crowned Commonwealth Games champion in the event. Masiuk had a breakout of his own at Worlds, where he set a Polish record of 52.58 before going on to sweep the backstrokes at European Juniors. It should be a fantastic race between the two to start the night.

Next up is the finals of the girls’ 200 butterfly, where Paola Borrelli kept Italy’s momentum rolling, posting the top time of the morning in 2:14.29. Just behind her in 2:14.47 is Hong Kong’s Sze Ki Mok, which sets up another interesting duel in back-to-back finals.

In the boys’ 200 freestyle though, all eyes will be on David Popovici, who won Euros in 1:42.97, becoming the third swimmer in history to crack the 1:43 barrier. He held a lot back this morning, turning it on in the final meters to grab the top seed in 1:49.40. After breaking the championship record in the 100 free twice on Day 1, Popovici seems to still be on great form this summer so the question isn’t really if he’ll win, but what time he’ll do it in.

The girls’ 100 backstroke is set to be one of the tightest races of the night, as the eight finalists are all within a second of each other. Italy’s Sara Curtis leads the way with a 1:02.09, but the medals could come from anywhere in the pool.

We’ll be back on championship record watch in the girls’ 800 freestyle, where it’ll be Merve Tuncel chasing the record line. The Turkish distance star has had a stellar summer, racking up medals at European Juniors, European Championships, and the Islamic Solidarity Games. She’s in prime position to take her first in Lima in this event.

Boys 100 Backstroke — Finals

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

World Jr Champ Record – 52.95, Pieter Coetze, RSA (2022)

TOP THREE:

Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 52.91 CR Pieter Coetze (RSA), 52.99 Miroslav Knedla (CZE), 55.08

As expected, it was Ksawery Masiuk and Pieter Coetze battling for the gold medal in the boys’ 100 backstroke. They had already begun to distance themselves from the field at the 50-meter mark, with Masiuk flipping in 25.86, just ahead of Coetze who was 25.93.

They increased their advantage over the field on the back half of the race, with Masiuk staying in control of the lead. It looked like Coetze might catch him on the final push, but Masiuk got his hand on the wall first in 52.91, shaving .04 seconds off the championship record that Coetze set in semifinals. Both swimmers were under 53 seconds, with Coetze just off his lifetime best from last night in 52.99. That is the second time he’s been under 53 seconds.

Rounding out the medals was Miroslav Knedla, who swam 55.08 for bronze.

Girls 200 Butterfly — Finals

World Record — 2:01.81, Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record — 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:07.74, Emily Large, GBR (2017)

TOP THREE:

Anna Porcari (ITA), 2:12.00 Mehlika Kuzeh Yalcin (TUR), 2:13.23 Paola Borelli (ITA), 2:13.36

Mehlika Kuzeh Yalcin led the way through the first 100 meters of the girls’ 200 butterfly, splitting 1:02.73. Over the next 50 meters, the two Italians moved up, with Paola Borelli holding the lead over Yalcin and Anna Porcari.

Porcari, who was sixth at the first turn, moved her way through the field steadily, and overtook Borelli splitting 33.82 on the final 50–the fastest in the field–to earn gold decisively in 2:12.00. It looked like the Italians were going to go 1-2 in the event, but Yalcin split 35.35, over half a second faster than Borelli, to get her hands on the wall first and grab the silver medal, with Borelli earning bronze.

Boys 200 Freestyle — Finals

World Record — 1:42:00, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:42.97, David Popovici , ROU (2022)

, ROU (2022) World Jr Champ Record — 1:46.40, Ivan Girev, RUS (2017)

TOP THREE

David Popovici left no doubts as to who would win this race. He took control of the boys’ 200 freestyle final from the start and lead from wire-to-wire, earning gold in 1:46.18. Though the time is well-off the 1:42.97 he went to win the European Championships in July, the time was still enough to earn him his third championship record in two days as he took down Ivan Girev’s record from 2017.

Behind him, there was a thrilling race for silver and bronze, as Daniel Meszaros was trying to hold onto second ahead of a charging Filippo Bertoni and Vitor Sega. He was able to do just that, winning the silver medal in 1:48.98, fending off Bertoni, who had the second-fastest closing split in the field behind Popovici.

Girls 50 Breaststroke — Finals

World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

World Junior Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

World Jr Champ Record – 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

TOP THREE:

Boys 100 Butterfly — Semifinals

World Record — 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record — 50.62, Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 51.08 Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

Girls 100 Freestyle — Semifinals

World Record — 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record — 52.70, Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

World Jr Champ Record — 53.63, Taylor Ruck, CAN (2017)

Boys 100 Breaststroke –Finals

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

World Jr Champ Record – 59.01 Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

Girls 100 Backstroke — Finals

World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith, USA (2019)

World Jr Champ Record – 59.11, Regan Smith, USA (2017)

Boys 200 IM — Finals

World Record — 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record — 1:56.99, Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:58.46, Carson Foster, USA (2019)

Girls 800 Freestyle — Finals

World Record — 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)

World Junior Record — 8:11.00 Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

World Jr Champ Record — 8:22.49, Lani Pallister, AUS (2019)

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay — Finals