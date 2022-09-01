Ksawery Masiuk Breaks Coetze’s Day-Old Championship Record in 52.91

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

World Jr Champ Record – 52.95, Pieter Coetze, RSA (2022)

Top 8:

Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 52.91 Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 52.99 Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 55.08 Aron Szekely (HUN) – 55.25 Filip Kosinski (POL) – 55.45 Hidekazu Takehara (JPN) – 55.48 Apostolos Siskos (GRE) – 55.80 Simon Clusman (FRA) – 55.99

In the final of the boys’ 100 backstroke, Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk out-touched Pieter Coetze by 0.08, while also taking down Coetze’s championship record, shaving off 0.04. Prior to last night, Thomas Ceccon held the record at 53.37.

Masiuk and Coetze separated themselves from the rest of the field by the first 50, flipping in 25.86 and 25.93, respectively. They came back in nearly identical times the second 50, with Masiuk splitting 27.05 and Coetze splitting 27.06.

Split Comparison:

Splits Pieter Coetze – 2022 World Junior Champs (Semis) Ksawery Masiuk – 2022 World Junior Champs (Finals) 50m 25.80 25.86 100m 27.15 27.05 FINAL TIME 52.95 52.91

The splits were virtually idenctical, seeing Coetze go out 0.06 seconds faster than Masiuk, and Masiuk come home 0.10 seconds faster than Coetze.

Masiuk’s best time in this event was set earlier this summer at World Champs, where he hit a 52.58 in semis of the 100 back. Although this was not a best time for Masiuk, he expressed that he was “surprised and thankful to my team” in his post-race interview.

This was the first time Masiuk and Coetze raced this season as Coetze withdrew from Worlds due to COVID. Coetze’s swim tonight was his second-fastest time ever, only after his performance in semis last night.