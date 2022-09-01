Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #764

August 31st, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  10 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1×400                             Swim
1×400                             100 Kick, 100 Drill
8×25 @ :30                         Variable Speed 4 Free, 4 NFR
                                                
Pre-Set
    8×100 @ 1:40[1:30/1:20]     Orange – Kick IK/GK/EK
    1×100 @ 2:00                 Pink – [ BP: 3-5-7-9 by 25 ]
    6×50 @ 1:00                    Orange – 25 Red Swim, 25 UWK (Max 1 Breath)
[ Focus: 200 Race, making sure that you’re consistent on the smaller details (i.e. UWK and Breath Holding) while having a high heart rate ]
    
2x Main Set
    7×100 @ 1:25[1:15/1:10/1:05/1:00]     Blue – Choice Stroke – If multiple strokes, swim 50/50
    6×50 @ :45[:40/:35]         Red – Prime Stroke & Race [Kick] Count
    1×100 @ 2:00                 White – Social Kick
    1×400 @ 5:20                 Pink – [Choice] Equipment, good tech.
    [ Focus: Put your body in a position to train to work on specific details while extremely fatigued. ]

2x Post-Set
    1×50 @ 1:00                 37.5 from a dive Blue/12.5 Pink [ Fast through the turn, UWK & BO ] OTB
    1×200 @ 3:00                 Pink – TB Swim
    [ Focus: Maintain good habits while getting up and racing (apply the rest of the practice) ]
    
Warm-Down
    4×100 @ 1:40                 White – [BP: 3-5-7-9 by 25 ] Fins Optional

The hardest skill to acquire in this sport is the one where you compete all out, give it all you have, and you are still getting beat no matter what you do. When you have the killer instinct to fight through that, it is very special. – Eddie Reese
    
[ Color         HR ]
[ White        20-23 ]
[ Pink         22-25 ]
[ Red         24-27 ]
[ Orange     26-30 ]
[ Blue         30+ ]

    

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

IK – Improving Kickers / GK – Good Kickers / EK – Excellent Kickers
BP – Breathing Pattern
TB Swim – Swim while holding Tennis Balls
UWK – Underwater Kick
OTB – Off The Blocks


Ryan Bubb
Assistant Coach, Florida Atlantic University

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

