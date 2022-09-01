Daily Swim Coach Workout #764

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1×400 Swim

1×400 100 Kick, 100 Drill

8×25 @ :30 Variable Speed 4 Free, 4 NFR



Pre-Set

8×100 @ 1:40[1:30/1:20] Orange – Kick IK/GK/EK

1×100 @ 2:00 Pink – [ BP: 3-5-7-9 by 25 ]

6×50 @ 1:00 Orange – 25 Red Swim, 25 UWK (Max 1 Breath)

[ Focus: 200 Race, making sure that you’re consistent on the smaller details (i.e. UWK and Breath Holding) while having a high heart rate ]



2x Main Set

7×100 @ 1:25[1:15/1:10/1:05/1:00] Blue – Choice Stroke – If multiple strokes, swim 50/50

6×50 @ :45[:40/:35] Red – Prime Stroke & Race [Kick] Count

1×100 @ 2:00 White – Social Kick

1×400 @ 5:20 Pink – [Choice] Equipment, good tech.

[ Focus: Put your body in a position to train to work on specific details while extremely fatigued. ]

2x Post-Set

1×50 @ 1:00 37.5 from a dive Blue/12.5 Pink [ Fast through the turn, UWK & BO ] OTB

1×200 @ 3:00 Pink – TB Swim

[ Focus: Maintain good habits while getting up and racing (apply the rest of the practice) ]



Warm-Down

4×100 @ 1:40 White – [BP: 3-5-7-9 by 25 ] Fins Optional

The hardest skill to acquire in this sport is the one where you compete all out, give it all you have, and you are still getting beat no matter what you do. When you have the killer instinct to fight through that, it is very special. – Eddie Reese



[ Color HR ]

[ White 20-23 ]

[ Pink 22-25 ]

[ Red 24-27 ]

[ Orange 26-30 ]

[ Blue 30+ ]