A “Celebration of Life” For Sam Kendricks To Be Held After Texas-UVA Meet

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center will host a “celebration of life” for the late USA Swimming announcer Sam Kendricks following the conclusion of the dual meet between the University of Texas and the University of Virginia. Kendricks was a voice that resonated through all of the great American swimming pools, and will continue to do so for a long time.

The event will take place no earlier than 12:30 PM central time, and will showcase the planting of a tree in Sam’s honor near the Texas Swim Center. The attire for the event is casual, although burnt orange clothing is encouraged.

The Evite invitation with more details regarding the event is here.

In July 2022, Kendricks passed away after struggling through a battle with skin cancer. He spent his life as USA Swimming’s announcer at junior and senior level meets for the last two decades, and announced every single Big 12 conference championship meet since 1994—the year that the conference went from the Big Eight to the Big 12. He was extremely well-known for his catchphrase “boomshakalaka”, which he would call out anytime a big swim happened.

Kendricks had been diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer, in August 2021. He underwent surgery and radiation treatments, and eventually started chemotherapy in March 2022. Throughout his cancer struggle, Kendricks occasionally gave updates about his condition, and said in mid-June 2022 that he had “undergone four rounds of chemo, ten rounds of radiation and three blood transfusions.” He originally planned on attending a clinical trial in Seattle this summer, but due to tight admission criteria, he was unable to go.

On the day that Kendricks passed away, an update was released about his death. It stated:

“It is with sadness that I let you know our friend Sam Kendricks peacefully passed away today at home in Los Alamos, NM at the age of 59 from Merkel Cell Carcinoma with his loving wife Shay at his side. Sam would have turned 60 on July 31.

I have many stories and memories of Sam over the last 35 years that I will never forget and know many of you have known him for much longer and have many as well. I hope that you will take time to share some of those memories with everyone on this page.

Shay would like to thank all of you for the support you have given to Sam and her over these past months and has requested some privacy during this time.”