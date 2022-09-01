Popovici Takes Down 200 FR World Junior Championship Record in 1:46.18

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record — 1:42:00, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:42.97, David Popovici , ROU (2022)

, ROU (2022) World Jr Champ Record — 1:46.40, Ivan Girev, RUS (2017)

Top 8:

David Popovici (ROU) – 1:46.18 (CR) Daniel Meszaros (HUN) – 1:48.98 Filippo Bertoni (ITA) – 1:49.05 Vitor Sega (BRA) – 1:49.79 Jakub Walter (POL) – 1:49.92 Daniil Pancerevas (LTU) – 1:50.03 Nacho Campos Beas (ESP) – 1:50.18 Batuhan Filiz (TUR) – 1:50.35

David Popovici, the 17-year-old Romanian suddenly turned superstar, dominated the boys 200 free final tonight, taking over from the start and finishing almost three seconds ahead of his closest competitor, Daniel Meszaros. Popovici took off 0.22 from Ivan Girey’s World Junior Championship Record (1:46.40) set in 2017.

After Popovici lead the Romanian 4×100 free relay off in 47.07 last night, it seemed as though he could put up a performance close to what he did at the European Championships a few weeks ago. However, he was over 3 seconds off that time tonight. It will be interesting to see how Popovici fares in the individual 100 free later in the meet.

Although his time was well-off from the world-leading time of 1:42.97 he set at the European Championships in July, Popovici described the race in his post-race interview as: “It was a good enough race, I’m happy with it. It’s all good.” He also credits the crowd for helping him “have fun”, as that was a stated goal of his for this this meet.

Split Comparison:

Splits DAVID POPOVICI — 2022 WJC IVAN GIREV –2017 WJC 50 24.6 25.23 100 52.0 (27.40) 52.55 (27.32) 150 1:19.35 (27.35) 1:19.58 (27.03) 200 1:46.18 (26.83) 1:46.40 (26.82)

Popovici and Girev’s splits are very similar, but Popovici got the edge on Girev’s record from his opening speed in the first 50. This is Popovici’s second championship record of the week, with his first being his lead-off in the 4×100 relay last night (47.07).

Behind Popovici, there was a tight race for silver and bronze between Hungary’s Daniel Meszaros and Italy’s Filippo Bertoni. Meszaros managed to hold of Bertoni and Vitor Sega to claim silver, but Bertoni had the second-fastest final 50 split behind Popovici.