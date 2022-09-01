2022 World Junior Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 3rd prelims session of the 2022 World Junior Championships will feature heats of the girls 50 fly, boys 50 back, girls 100 breast, boys 50 free, girls 200 back, and mixed 4×100 free relay. Additionally, the boys 800 free will be held today as a timed finals event. The slower heats of the 800 will be swum during this prelims session, while the fastest heat will take place during tonight’s final.

We’re not done with Ksawery Masiuk/Pieter Coetze backstroke duels yet either. After Coetze broke the World Junior Championship Record in the 100 back in semifinals on day 1, Ksawery won gold in the final last night, breaking Coetze’s day-old mark. The pair will now go up against each other in the 50 back, starting with this morning’s prelims. Masiuk is the top seed, coming in with a sizzling 24.48. He’s just ahead of Coetze, who has been 24.74 before. The pair come in to the meet as the only swimmers in the field under 25 seconds.

After winning the girls 50 breaststroke last night, Poland’s Karolina Piechowicz enters today as the top seed in the girls 100 breast. She comes in at 1:08.93, coming in as the only swimmer in the field under 1:09.

With no Popovici in the field in the boys 50 free, it looks like it will be a tight battle. Croatia’s Jere Hribar is the top seed, entering at 22.32, just ahead of Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro (22.35) and France’s Nans Mazellier (22.44).

There looks to be a similarly exciting battle brewing in the girls 200 back, where Hungary’s Dora Molnar enters as the top seed (2:09.34). She’s followed closely by Poland’s Laura Bernat (2:09.81). Also in the mix is 400 IM champion Mio Narita (Japan), who broke the Championship Record in the 400 IM on night 1.

You can watch a live stream on FINA’s YouTube channel. We’ve also included the stream for you below:

GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record — 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record — 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Jana Pavalic (CRO) – 26.86 Beatriz Bezerra (BRA) – 27.04 Paulina Cierpialowska (POL) – 27.19 Mizuki Hirai (JPN) – 27.21 Lillian Slusna (SVK) – 27.24 Celine Bispo (BRA) – 27.48 Paola Borrelli (ITA) – 27.54 Jessica Thompson (RSA) – 27.58 Maria Fernanda Mendez Guerra (MEX) – 27.63 Lora Fanni Komoroczy (HUN) – 27.64 Nilsu Demiran (TUR) – 27.75 Mina Kaljevic (SRB) – 27.88 Hajung Yang (KOR) – 27.90 Valentina Castro (ARG) – 28.19 Isabella Bedoya Calle (COL) – 28.63 Mehlika Kuzeh Yalcin (TUR) – 28.63

Top seed Jana Pavalic (Croatia) led prelims this morning in the girls 50 fly, swimming a 26.86 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 27 seconds. Brazil’s Beatriz Bezerra was close to cracking 27 this morning as well, touching 2nd in 27.04. She’ll be looking to dip under that mark tonight in semifinals.

Pavalic is notably one of the youngest swimmers in the field, having just turned 15 years old in May.

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (2022)

World Junior Record — 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

World Jr Champ Record — 24.63, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

World Junior Record — 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

World Jr Champ Record — 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record — 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

World Junior Record — 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

World Junior Record — 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 2:07.45, Regan Smith (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – HEATS

World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022)

World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 800 FREESTYLE – EARLY HEATS

World Record — 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (2009)

World Junior Record — 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (2022)

World Jr Champ Record — 7:45.67, Mack Horton (2013)

Early Heats Results: