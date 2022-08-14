David Popovici Climbing All-Time Rankings of Most Sub-48 Swims in 100 Free

David Popovici is the new men’s 100 freestyle world record holder. He won the event at the 2022 European Championships in a 46.86, 0.05 faster than Cesar Cielo’s previous standard from 2009.

Popovici is also the only swimmer in history to crack the 47-second barrier twice in the event, as he set a 46.98 during the semifinals in Rome.

But how many sub-48 swims has he registered? Since 2021, he has been in the 47-second territory many times, as he has been swimming many international competitions in long course meters (Olympics, World Championships, European Championships, European Junior Championships).

Instagram’s Swimming Stats recently published the list of the swimmers with the most sub-48 swims in history. And it is no surprise that, at 17 years of age, Popovici is already high on the list.

His first sub-48 was set last year, in July, during the European Junior Championships in Rome. In the period of one year, he has cracked the 48-second 15 times – more than legendary swimmers Cesar Cielo, Alain Bernard, Cameron McEvoy and Nathan Adrian.

Leading the list, Caeleb Dressel has set 24 sub-48 swims since 2016. Actually, until 2021, James Magnussen was the leader with 18 sub-48 swims, until Dressel surpassed him during the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2022, Popovici has been under the 48-second barrier 11 times so far, tied for the most ever in a calendar year. Alessandro Miressi also cracked the 48-second barrier 11 times in 2021.

But 2022 is not over, and maybe we will see some more sub-48 swims by Popovici. Or, who knows, some more sub-47?