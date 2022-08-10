2022 European Championships: All the Links You Need

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

The 2022 European Championships are set to kick off in just 12 hours. Use this post for all the links you need as we head into the meet, including the event schedule, start times, results links, and the live stream link. Please note that if you’re planning to watch the meet live and you’re not located in Europe, you will likely need a VPN to access the feed.

These Championships come towards the end of what has been a jam-packed summer of incredibly fast swimming. The meet will feature many of Europe’s greatest swimming stars, including many swimmers who competed at the World Championships in June.

START TIMES & EVENT SCHEDULE

The preliminary heats will kick off at 9 a.m. local time every morning in Rome, which is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in the United States. Finals will begin at 6 p.m. local, meaning that for those in ET, sessions will be at 3 a.m. and 12 a.m.

The meet will run from Thursday, July 11 until Wednesday, July 17.

Start Times

Prelims Local Time: 9 a.m. Eastern Time: 3 a.m. Pacific Time: 12 a.m.

Finals Local Time: 6 p.m. Eastern Time: 12 a.m. Pacific Time: 9 a.m.



Full Event Schedule:

ENTRIES & RESULTS

Live results throughout the competition will be available at microplustiming.

LIVE STREAMING

Sessions will be streamed live on Eurovision Sports All Aquatics here.