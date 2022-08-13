David Popovici Goes 46.86, Breaks Cielo’s 13-Year Old 100 Free World Record

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
For thirteen years, Cesar Cielo‘s 100 free world record time of 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships stood untouched. Several swimmers have come close, such as Cameron McEvoy in 2016 (47.04) and Caeleb Dressel in 2019 (46.96), but no man had gone under Cielo’s magical mark.
That was until 17-year-old David Popovici came along, and he ended up being the one to finally put that super-suited record to sleep. In fact, he even broke the world record in the same pool as Cielo—the Parco Del Foro Italico pool in Rome, Italy.
𝑨 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝑹𝒐𝒎𝒆! 🥇
Time stood still as David Popovici 🇷🇴 broke the World Record in the Men’s 100m Freestyle with a time of 46.86.
— LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 13, 2022
On Saturday, in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships, Popovici threw down a time of 46.86 to lower Cielo’s world record by 0.05 seconds. He wasn’t even leading at the halfway mark of the race, opening in 22.74 and trailing Maxime Grousset with 50 meters left to go. However, he came home in a scintillating 24.12 final 50, and ended up winning by a whopping 0.61 seconds.
That final 50 split is the third-fastest closing split in the history of the 100 free, just behind Popovici’s 24.05 from yesterday’s semifinals and Andrei Minakov’s 24.11 from December 2020.
Fastest Back Half Splits Of All-Time, Men’s 100 Free:
- David Popovici, Romania — 24.05/46.98 (2022)
- Andrei Minakov, Russia — 24.11/48.45 (2020)
- David Popovici, Romania — 24.12/46.86 (2022)
- David Popovici, Romania — 24.19/47.54 (2022)
- Michael Phelps, United States — 24.20/47.51 (2008)
Yesterday, Popovici went 46.98 in the semifinals, which made him then the fourth-fastest performer in the history of the event. He is now the only man to ever go 46-point in the 100 free more than once.
All Time Top Performances, Men’s 100 Free:
- David Popovici, Romania — 46.86 (2022)
- Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 46.91 (2009)
- Alain Bernard, France — 46.94 (2009)
- Caeleb Dressel, United States — 46.96 (2019)
- David Popovici, Romania — 46.98 (2022)
- Caeleb Dressel, United States — 47.02 (2021)
Because Popovici is still a junior, his world record is also a World Junior record, a feat that is very rare amongst male swimmers. Other men who have held world records as juniors include legends like Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe.
Popovici’s progression in the 100 free has been incredible, as his best time in April 2021 was 49.09. In just over a year, he has dropped over two seconds in the event. It can also be established that he is the best men’s 100 freestyler in the world by far right now, as he holds the top four times in the event for the 2022 season.
Men’s 100 Free Rankings, 2022:
- David Popovici — 46.86
- David Popovici — 46.98
- David Popovici — 47.13
- David Popovici — 47.34
- Kyle Chalmers — 47.36
Mr 46.86 wasn’t even alive for Athens 2004 lmao
A little bit off, but I’ve just read a really interesting article about Popovici-Milak.
A Hungarian newspaper asked Popovici after the semi that what he thinks about Milak’s arrival on his territory.
His response: “Kristóf is a great opponent and it’s good to see him in the freestyle field, I think I should be afraid of him in the butterfly and he should be afraid of me in the 100 freestyle. Maybe I will compete in butterfly later. So we’ll see what we can do against each other in two different fields.”
Milak then reacted: “I am waiting for him with loving heart! If he wants to take an adventure in the world of butterfly, I will be there to… Read more »
Phenomenal performance by Popovici. It also means that he could/should break 1’42’ in the 200 free, perhaps splitting 49.5/51 for a total 1’41″50.
Yeah. No
What’s crazy to me is that David objectively has areas to improve. His start compared to this field wasn’t just average, it was subpar. And he still goes 46.8. All things being equal, some refinements on his start and turn could see this record into the mid-low 46 range. That’s almost unfathomable. I am extremely excited to see where this 17 year old kid can go from here
yeah but did he taper
Exactly. Imagine how much faster he could go in practice under Eddie Reese.
This is the most remarkable swim in history when age is factored in… I mean it. It’s one thing for a young female sensation to dominate like ledecky but it is much more unprecidented for a young male to dominate due to later development. It’s one thing for a young swimmer to dominate a distance race where less raw power is needed, it’s quite another for a lanky 17 year old to break a world record that had been untouched even by the likes of dressel in his prime
Yeah, I’ve felt the same when Milak broke Phelps’ 200 fly record at 19 which seemed also untouchable. Since then nobody could get close to that time except Milak.
One time when I was 17 I told my Dad I didn’t want to go with him to a water skiing competition because the benches they had for the spectators to sit on weren’t very comfortable.
Next on the hunt: Jason Lezak’s split WR.
will he ever have the chance to do it? does Romania has a team competing here?