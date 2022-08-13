David Popovici Goes 46.86, Breaks Cielo’s 13-Year Old 100 Free World Record

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

For thirteen years, Cesar Cielo‘s 100 free world record time of 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships stood untouched. Several swimmers have come close, such as Cameron McEvoy in 2016 (47.04) and Caeleb Dressel in 2019 (46.96), but no man had gone under Cielo’s magical mark.

That was until 17-year-old David Popovici came along, and he ended up being the one to finally put that super-suited record to sleep. In fact, he even broke the world record in the same pool as Cielo—the Parco Del Foro Italico pool in Rome, Italy.

𝑨 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝑹𝒐𝒎𝒆! 🥇 Time stood still as David Popovici 🇷🇴 broke the World Record in the Men’s 100m Freestyle with a time of 46.86. Watch #LENRoma2022 live on https://t.co/o9O77EauXC 💻 pic.twitter.com/vakqp89slG — LEN – European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 13, 2022

On Saturday, in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships, Popovici threw down a time of 46.86 to lower Cielo’s world record by 0.05 seconds. He wasn’t even leading at the halfway mark of the race, opening in 22.74 and trailing Maxime Grousset with 50 meters left to go. However, he came home in a scintillating 24.12 final 50, and ended up winning by a whopping 0.61 seconds.

That final 50 split is the third-fastest closing split in the history of the 100 free, just behind Popovici’s 24.05 from yesterday’s semifinals and Andrei Minakov’s 24.11 from December 2020.

Fastest Back Half Splits Of All-Time, Men’s 100 Free:

Yesterday, Popovici went 46.98 in the semifinals, which made him then the fourth-fastest performer in the history of the event. He is now the only man to ever go 46-point in the 100 free more than once.

All Time Top Performances, Men’s 100 Free:

Because Popovici is still a junior, his world record is also a World Junior record, a feat that is very rare amongst male swimmers. Other men who have held world records as juniors include legends like Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe.

Popovici’s progression in the 100 free has been incredible, as his best time in April 2021 was 49.09. In just over a year, he has dropped over two seconds in the event. It can also be established that he is the best men’s 100 freestyler in the world by far right now, as he holds the top four times in the event for the 2022 season.

Men’s 100 Free Rankings, 2022:

You can watch the full race video of the World Record here, coutesy of “snake eyes’ on YouTube: