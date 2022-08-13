WATCH: David Popovici Breaks Cesar Cielo’s 100 Free WR in Same Pool 13 Years Later

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022 European Championships

European Championship Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

Results:

After breaking the European Record in last night’s semifinals, 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici took down one of the longest standing World Records on the books in Saturday’s 100 free final.

The record is poetic. Cesar Cielo‘s standard was one of the longest-standing records on the books, having been set in this very same pool 13 years ago. It was also considered by many to be among the fastest, as few people have even been able to scare the mark in the last 13 years.

France’s Maxime Grousset took the race out faster than Popovici, but he wasn’t able to hold up with the youngster’s incredible closing speed. Despite being 2nd at the turn, Popovici’s first 50 split of 22.74 was still faster than his initial split in semifinals last night. Popovici was again electric coming home, splitting a stunning 24.12 on the 2nd 50.

Popovici is now the only swimmer in history to have gone under 47 seconds in the 100 free more than once in his career.

Because Popovici is still a junior, his world record is also a World Junior record, a feat that is very rare amongst male swimmers. Other men who have held world records as juniors include legends like Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe.

Spencer Penland and YanYan Li contributed to this report.