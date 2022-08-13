Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free

Comments: 9

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
  • European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games
  • European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
  • 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER
  2. Kristof Milak (HUN), 47.76
  3. Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 47.96
  4. Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA), 48.05
  5. Maxime Grousset (FRA), 48.15
  6. Andrej Barna (SRB), 48.21
  7. Nandor Nemeth (HUN), 48.22
  8. Tom Dean (GBR), 48.44

After setting a championship record in the prelims of the men’s 100 free, David Popovici doubled down in the semis. He roared to a 46.98, setting a new European record and becoming the fourth man under 47 seconds.

He came home in a blistering 24.05, which is the fastest back half split of all time in the men’s 100 free by a tenth of a second. Though he put his head down into the wall, he kept his breathing pattern of every other stroke on the second 50 a lot longer than we see the other top 100 freestylers usually do.

Much has been said about the 17-year-old’s physique compared to his competitors. Popovici is not as big as the pure sprinters, which can lead to him getting bounced around in their wave. That slows him down and forces him to expend more energy than he would if he had clean water in front of him. We’ve seen this play out before; at Worlds, Popovici posted his then-world junior record 47.13 in the semis and then added time in the final, winning in 47.56 while sandwiched between Maxime Grousset and Josh Liendo Edwards. 

After his race in Rome, Popovici told SwimSwam that he’s been working a lot on his technique, especially on the time he spend with his hands on the surface and letting his body slide through the water.

As for what he had to say about the race itself? “It is OK, it’s a fine route to the final and a step towards the right direction. It feels normal for me to go step-by-step and keep improving my time.

Only .07 seconds away from the world record, Popovici has a chance to take down Cesar Ciehlo‘s 46.91 in the same pool that it was set in at the 2009 World Championships. Watch that swim below.

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BearlyBreathing
2 seconds ago

With that long loping stroke and that pacing, he’s going to be even better in the 200. Maybe not at this meet but it will happen. If anyone currently swimming can go 1:41.xx I think he can.

0
0
Reply
PFA
10 minutes ago

in my opinion its a 50/50 tomorrow I think it may help him though that he already broke the 47 second barrier but at the same time those waves the first 50. I still think his 200 could possibly be the swim of the meet and even maybe swim of the year. Wouldn’t be ironic if popovici took down two difficult suited records in one week in the EXACT same pool a little over 13 years later.

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  PFA
7 minutes ago

Surely he won’t get the 200 WR yet. He even acknowledged in a podcast that it will be the harder record to break.

0
0
Reply
maximum mchuge
20 minutes ago

It is so cool and freaky that it is the same pool

Last edited 19 minutes ago by maximum mchuge
1
0
Reply
PBJSwimming
20 minutes ago

Here is a vid with English narration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zDmrxNN42U

0
0
Reply
Go Kamminga Go
25 minutes ago

Amazing catch, noticeably displacing more water than all the other swimmers.

Incredible second 50, makes the other swimmers look stagnant.

1
0
Reply
Former swimmer.
41 minutes ago

He’s amazing! Reminds me of a young Michael Phelps.

1
-1
Reply
Mr Piano
55 minutes ago

If he can just go out in like 22.6, he won’t have to worry about the waves as much, and I reckon he’d still come home no slower than 24.3

1
0
Reply
Pillow
Reply to  Mr Piano
40 minutes ago

Going out in 22.8 – 22.9 seems to be his most comfortable pace, I reckon he’s got a 23.9 back half to bring home later.

1
0
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!