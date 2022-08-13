US Paralympic Gold Medalist Mallory Weggemann Expecting Her First Child

US Paralympic Champion Mallory Weggemann has announced her pregnancy alongside husband Jay Snyder.

Weggemann made the announcement via her Instagram account, writing, “The journey to get here has been long, filled with hard decisions and big emotions – but through it all we have held Little One in our hearts as we have prayed for this day!”

“It is with great joy that we share our embryo transfer earlier last month was successful and we are pregnant! Little One is due to arrive in March of 2023, but it is safe to say they have already stolen our hearts!”

“Two egg retrievals, a microTESE surgery, hormonal treatment for suspected endometriosis, an unsuccessful transfer, a mock transfer cycle, an operative hysteroscopy and 440 injections (and counting) – it has taken science, the best care team there is and a lot of love and here we are with our little miracle on the way!”

“We are absolutely overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much love! Sam is embracing his new role with lots pride as he prepares to be a big brother and we are blissfully enjoying each day of this journey.”

“Little One – we have held you in our hearts for years, we have prayed for you and dreamed of who you will be, you are oh so loved by many and we cannot wait to hold you in our arms!”

“To all of you, our community who has supported us, prayed for us, held us in your hearts – thank you! We are so lucky to have so many amazing individuals supporting us in this journey.”

“And to our fellow infertility warriors out there, these announcements can be triggering and we want you to know we hold you in our hearts!”

Weggemann’s pregnancy comes after undergoing several rounds of IVF due to Snyder’s infertility. IVF, short for “ in vitro fertilization”, is the process of manually fertilizing an egg in a laboratory and then implanting it into the body. The couple originally announced the beginning of their IVF process on November 14, 2021. Though Weggemann’s original post has been taken down, Snyder’s post regarding the topic is still on Weggemann’s account.

The 33-year-old Weggemann represented the United States at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Paralympic Games, winning a total of 5 medals (3 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze). She also owns 15 Para-World Championships medals, competing in the S7, SB6, and SM7 classes. Most recently, Weggemann was named to the team for the 2022 Para World Championships, but withdrew in order to complete her IVF treatment.