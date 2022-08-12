WAC Champion Robyn Edwards Transfers to UConn for Fifth Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Robyn Edwards, the defending Western Athletic Conference 200 back champion, has decided to use her fifth year of eligibility at the University of Connecticut starting in the fall of 2022.

“I have decided to transfer for my 5th year of eligibility to the University of Connecticut to be a part of a driven, positive and successful team environment. I am so excited to get to campus and help UConn Swim & Dive win a conference championship! Go Huskies!”

Edwards is from Truro, a cathedral city in the United Kingdom where she attended Taunton School, an independent, preparatory school. She graduated last spring from Grand Canyon University with a bachelor’s degree in government and she was recognized as a Scholar All-American in 2022.

Edwards was one of GCU’s top three point scorers at the 2022 WAC Championships, helping the team to a second-place finish overall. She won the 200 back (1:56.53) and placed 5th in the 100 back (55.03). She had an eventful meet even in events that she didn’t race in finals, posting a lifetime best time in the 500 free to place 18th (5:02.79).

Edwards built a legacy with the GCU ‘Lopes. She was a WAC Championships finalist in the 200 back all four years of her career, placing 5th as a freshman, 3rd as a sophomore, and 2nd as a junior. She was also a finalist at the 2022 CSCAA National Invite where she placed 3rd in the 200 back (1:56.95). She has improved steadily at GCU, posting four of her top times at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.36

100 back – 55.03

200 back – 1:56.53

500 free – 5:02.79

Edwards has more than just Big East Conference finalist potential with the Huskies. Her lifetime best times would have made her UConn’s fastest 200 backstroker and 2nd-fastest 100 backstroker at last season’s Big East Conference Championships, placing her 2nd and 3rd, respectively. She also would have made the C final of the 500 free.

The UK-native will have a strong mid-distance backstroke training group behind her and an even stronger sprint backstroke group with the Huskies. Rising junior Kayla Mendonca led off UConn’s 200 medley relay which placed 2nd at the 2022 WC Championships in 25.43. She also won the 100 back and placed 2nd in the 200 back with a 1:58.15, about 1.5 seconds behind Edwards’ best time. Edwards is an even greater addition for UConn since Catherine Fazio, their second-fastest 100 backstroker who placed 3rd at last season’s championships, has graduated.

UConn women are coming off a 2nd place finish at the 2022 Big East Conference Championships under head coach Chris Maiello. They came within 75 points of the conference title win which went to Villanova. It would be huge for the Huskies to overthrow Villanova and break their 9-consecutive win streak, but it is quite possible since one of Villanova’s star swimmers Kelly Montesi graduated after last season. Montesi won the 200 back by about five seconds at last season’s WAC Championships and her absence leaves the backstroke crown wide open. Without Montesi, Edwards’ best 200 back time would have been the fastest in the Big East last season.

