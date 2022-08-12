2022 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second night of action from the 2022 European Championships promise to be fast and furious as we’ve got four finals to get things kicked off before going straight into four sets of semi-finals. After a few medal ceremonies, the evening will conclude with two more finals in the women’s 800 freestyle and the mixed 400 medley relay.

The women’s 200 backstroke final leads things off, where Italian Margherita Panziera comes in as the clear favorite to win a third straight title.

That will be followed by the men’s 50 butterfly, where the Netherlands’ Nyls Korstanje and France’s Maxime Grousset set the standard in the semis after both breaking 23 seconds. Italy’s Thomas Ceccon is seeded third and could steal gold on home soil, having been as fast as 22.79 earlier this year at the World Championships.

The women’s 100 free figures to be another head-to-head battle between France and the Netherlands, as Charlotte Bonnet and Marrit Steenbergen were the only women under 54 seconds in the semi-finals.

The men’s 100 breast projects to be the Nicolo Martinenghi show, as the reigning world champion was on fire with a 58.44 swim in the semi-finals to come within two-tenths of his lifetime best and Italian Record of 58.26.

Later on in the women’s 800 free, another Italian, Simona Quadarella, has a chance to win her third straight gold medal in the event. If she manages to do so, she’ll be set up to vie for the triple-triple throughout the meet, with the chance of winning the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 free at three straight European Championship editions.

The night will close with the mixed medley relay, which should be must-see TV. Italy has the male world champions in the 100 back and 100 breast, Ceccon and Martinenghi, which should launch them into the early lead, and then it will be a question of whether or not their female legs can hold on.

The Netherlands qualified first out of the heats in 3:46.64, with defending champion Great Britain (3:49.04) back in fourth and the Italians sitting sixth (3:50.19).

Of the four semi-final events, the highlight will undoubtedly be the men’s 100 freestyle, as we saw Romania’s David Popovici blast his way to a Championship Record in the heats in 47.20. Italy’s Alessandro Miressi also cracked 48 seconds (47.60), and we should also expect something quick from Grousset, who has shown good form here thus far and was the runner-up to Popovici at the World Championships.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE -FINAL

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

European Record: 2:04.94, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) – 2009 World Championships

European Championships Record: 2:06.08 – Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2021

(ITA) – 2021 2020 European Champion: Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2:06.08

Italian Margherita Panziera absolutely blew away the field in the women’s 200 backstroke, taking off on the second 50 with a blistering 31.78 to open up a sizeable gap that only grew as the race wore on.

Panziera finished in a time of 2:07.13, dipping under her showing from the World Championships (2:07.27) to win her third consecutive European title in the event.

In the race for second, Great Britain’s Katie Shanahan slowly pulled away from the Hungarian duo of Dora Molnar and Eszter Szabo Feltothy, coming in for the silver medal in a time of 2:09.26. That swim falls just four one-hundredths shy of Shanahan’s best time set at the Commonwealth Games just over a week ago.

Molnar, 16, made a big push on the last 50 to overtake Szabo Feltothy and win bronze in 2:09.73, less than four-tenths off her best time and quicker than she was in the World Championship final (2:10.08).

Szabo Feltothy added four-tenths from the semis to place fourth in 2:10.23, while Portugal’s Camila Rodrigues Rebelo moved up two spots to place fifth in 2:11.03.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy

(UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00

Thomas Ceccon made it two gold medals to kick off tonight’s session for the Italians, as he inched ahead of the field in the men’s 50 fly final before hitting his finish right on to snare gold away from the top qualifiers out of the semis.

Ceccon clocked in at 22.89 to win the title, a tenth off the Italian Record he set in the World Championship semi-finals back in June.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset was slightly slower than his PB from the semis (22.90) but did break 23 for the second time in his career to pick up the silver medal in 22.97, while 17-year-old Diogo Matos Ribeiro re-broke his Portuguese National Record from last night to win bronze in 23.07.

Dutchman Nyls Korstanje looked like the man to beat coming in, having led the prelims (22.90) and semis (22.88), but he finds himself on the outside looking in as he fell to fourth in 23.10.

Placing fifth was Austrian Simon Bucher, who chopped six one-hundredths off his National Record from the World Championships in 23.12.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships

(GBR) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018

(GBR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) — 2017 World Championships

European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 2013 World Championships

(LTU) — 2013 World Championships European Championship Record: 1:05.53, Yuliya Efimova (RUS) — 2018

2020 European Champion: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 1:05.69

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

(ROU) – 2022 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

(SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships European Championships Record: 24.87, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014

(SWE) – 2014 2020 European Champion: Ranomi Kromowidjoj0 (NED), 25.30

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships

(RUS) – 2021 Russian Championships European Championships Record: 1:53.36, Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 2018

(RUS) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:54.46

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympic Games

(USA) – 2016 Olympic Games European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) – 2008 Olympic Games

European Championships Record: 8:15.54, Jazmin Carlin (GBR) – 2014

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:20.23

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL