David Popovici Crushes European Record With 46.98 100 Free

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

(BRA) – 2009 World Championships European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37

So, David Popovici just broke a ton of records with his 46.98 in the 100 free semifinal at the 2022 European Championships.

First off, he took down his European Championship record time of 47.20, which he had set in prelims this morning. Also gone was his World Junior Record mark of 47.13, which he clocked in the semi-finals at the World Championships earlier this year. And the biggest record of them all that was broken was Kliment Kolesnikov‘s European record time of 47.11 (Alain Bernard is still the fastest European of all time, but his PB of 46.94 was never ratified as a record by FINA because it was swam in a non-approved swimsuit).

Popovici is now the fourth-fastest performer of all-time, the second-fastest textile performer of all time behind Caeleb Dressel, and the fourth man to go under the 47-second barrier. He is now just 0.07 seconds away from Cesar Cielo‘s world record time of 46.91.

Top Five Performers, Men’s 100 Free:

At 17 years old, Popovici is the youngest-ever to break 47 seconds, as Cielo was 22, Bernard was 25, and Dressel was 22.

In his race, Popovici went out in 22.93 and closed in a roaring 24.05, which overtakes Andrei Minakov‘s 24.11 from 2020 the fastest back half split of all-time.

Fastest Back Half Splits Of All-Time, Men’s 100 Free:

David Popovici, Romania — 24.05/46.98 (2022) Andrei Minakov, Russia — 24.11/48.45 (2020) David Popovici, Romania — 24.19/47.54 (2022) Michael Phelps, United States — 24.20/47.51 (2008) Kyle Chalmers, Australia — 24.22/47.35 (2019)

Compared to the world record holder, Popovici paced his race extremely differently. Cielo took out his race very fast, while Popovici’s swim had a strong emphasis on the back half.

David Popovici vs. Cesar Cielo Splits:

David Popovici, 2022 European Championships Cesar Cielo, 2009 World Championships 50m 22.93 22.17 100m 24.05 24.74 Total 46.98 46.91

With his win at the 2022 World Championships and now a European record, Popovici has clearly established himself as the best 100 freestyler in the world this year.