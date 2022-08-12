David Popovici Crushes European Record With 46.98 100 Free

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022
- 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37
So, David Popovici just broke a ton of records with his 46.98 in the 100 free semifinal at the 2022 European Championships.
First off, he took down his European Championship record time of 47.20, which he had set in prelims this morning. Also gone was his World Junior Record mark of 47.13, which he clocked in the semi-finals at the World Championships earlier this year. And the biggest record of them all that was broken was Kliment Kolesnikov‘s European record time of 47.11 (Alain Bernard is still the fastest European of all time, but his PB of 46.94 was never ratified as a record by FINA because it was swam in a non-approved swimsuit).
Popovici is now the fourth-fastest performer of all-time, the second-fastest textile performer of all time behind Caeleb Dressel, and the fourth man to go under the 47-second barrier. He is now just 0.07 seconds away from Cesar Cielo‘s world record time of 46.91.
Top Five Performers, Men’s 100 Free:
- Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 46.91 (2009)
- Alain Bernard, France — 46.94 (2009)
- Caeleb Dressel, United States — 46.96 (2019)
- David Popovici, Romania — 46.98 (2022)
- Cameron McEvoy, Australia — 47.05 (2016)
At 17 years old, Popovici is the youngest-ever to break 47 seconds, as Cielo was 22, Bernard was 25, and Dressel was 22.
In his race, Popovici went out in 22.93 and closed in a roaring 24.05, which overtakes Andrei Minakov‘s 24.11 from 2020 the fastest back half split of all-time.
Fastest Back Half Splits Of All-Time, Men’s 100 Free:
- David Popovici, Romania — 24.05/46.98 (2022)
- Andrei Minakov, Russia — 24.11/48.45 (2020)
- David Popovici, Romania — 24.19/47.54 (2022)
- Michael Phelps, United States — 24.20/47.51 (2008)
- Kyle Chalmers, Australia — 24.22/47.35 (2019)
Compared to the world record holder, Popovici paced his race extremely differently. Cielo took out his race very fast, while Popovici’s swim had a strong emphasis on the back half.
David Popovici vs. Cesar Cielo Splits:
|David Popovici, 2022 European Championships
|Cesar Cielo, 2009 World Championships
|50m
|22.93
|22.17
|100m
|24.05
|24.74
|Total
|46.98
|46.91
With his win at the 2022 World Championships and now a European record, Popovici has clearly established himself as the best 100 freestyler in the world this year.
That WJR is insane! Probably at the same level with Thorpe´s 3:40
Jim Montgomery met Popovici last weeks Jim Montgomery: David va fi și mai rapid. Este un tânăr foarte inteligent! – YouTube
Montgomery said that he improved more than a second getting physically stronger from 18 to 21, and he thinks that also Popovici will improve a lot.., so this is terrific considering the new limits Popovici could explore.
100 & 200 are over for the next decade, this guy is just unbeatable. Same with Milak in 100 & 200 fly. And Marchand in IMs. Male US swimmers will struggle big time in Paris 2024.
Okay I don’t think Marchand is a heavy favorite in the 200 IM when Casas and Foster are right on his tail.
Maybe David in 2 free and Milak in 2 fly. Other than that they have plenty of competition
definitely not milak in the 100
Milak is not unbeatable in the 100 fly, I’ve seen him been beat before.
can we have an article of social media posts from other swimmers/coaches/people from the swiming world reacting to this swim? 😀
Isn’t the title incorrect? The European Record is Alain Bernard’s 46.94.
Yeah but that wasn’t ratified by FINA. The official ER before today was Kolesnikov’s 47.11
Huge time. WR in the final?
he would need to get clear water first it would be much harder in the final for him to get the WR than the semifinals
Hold me, I’m scared
His backhalf is amazing