Romanian Government Awards David Popovici Check for €200,000

Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). The check came after Popovici made history for his home country by winning gold in 2 events at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

At the 2022 World Champs, Popovici, just 17 years old, won the men’s 100 free in 47.58 and the men’s 200 free in 1:43.21, breaking the World Junior Record in the event. Following those performances, Sports Minister Eduard Novak presented Popovici with the check and a trophy at the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest.

Popovici then gave a short speech to the crowd of supporters who turned out for him, saying in part “I must admit that I’m not used to so many people and so much attention. I thank those who believed in me and supported me, and I thank the Romanians who watched me on TV and at the competition. I am honored to represent this beautiful country and to have your support.”

Since Popovici was awarded that check for 200,000 euros, he’s continued to make history for Romanian swimming. The 17-year-old went to the European Junior Championships in July, where he won gold in the 200 free (1:45.45), 100 free (47.69), and 50 free (22.16). Popovici was also instrumental in leading Romania to gold in the boys 4×100 free relay and a silver medal in the mixed 4×100 free relay.

Following European Juniors, Popovici then went to the European Championships in Rome, where he had the greatest meet of his young career. He broke the 13-year-old World Record in the 100 free, roaring to a 48.86 to take down Cesar Cielo’s mark. He then lowered his own World Junior Record in the 200 free, swimming a 1:42.97. With those performances, Popovici became the first swimmer in history to go sub-47 in the 100 free and sub-1:43 in the 200 free. He also became the first swimmer in history to break 47 seconds in the 100 free on two separate occasions.